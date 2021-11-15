ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse Downgrades EVgo Citing Valuation

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $17, up from $11, implying a 10% downside. The analyst cites valuation for the downgrade.
  • Mandloi said the recent stock rally appeared to have priced in the benefits of the infrastructure bill and expanded partnerships with General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).
  • EVgo has "first mover advantages," but also faces potential competition from new entrants in a technology agnostic capital intensive industry, the analyst added.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares closed lower by 1.72% at $18.90 on Friday.

