Credit Suisse Downgrades EVgo Citing Valuation

Caren Mason, CEO at Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Caren Mason exercised options to purchase 105,000 Staar Surgical shares at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $814,800 on November 18. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $113.83 to $114.20 to raise a total of $11,965,100 from the stock sale.
Comments / 0