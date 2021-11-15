ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Journalist Freed Three Days Into 11-Year Hard-Labor Sentence in Myanmar

By Jamie Ross
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was sentenced to 11 years’ hard labor for his reporting on Myanmar’s bloody military coup, has been freed three days into his sentence. On Friday,...

