TKO: SLU Men’s Soccer could add another banner to its historic collection

ST. LOUIS – For a number of years SLU Men’s Soccer was like UCLA in basketball, they were hanging a banner every year. From 1959 to 1973, the Billikens won 10 national championships.

This year’s SLU team is unbeaten. They haven’t lost a game all year (14-0-4). That 18-game unbeaten streak is the longest in the history of the program. Right now, SLU is the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their latest win was a 2-1 takedown of Duquesne on Sunday at Hermann Stadium. It gave SLU the Atlantic 10 title. It’s their first since 2012. The win also gives the Billikens an automatic NCAA tournament berth. This will be their first since 2014.

All of the action happened in the first half. Duquesne struck first with their only goal of the match coming in the 12th minute. The bills tied it up in the 24th minute with a goal by junior Simon Becher for his 12th of the season. The game-winner came from redshirt freshman Christian Buendia.

On Monday, November 8 the Billikens were named number 2 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer’s national rankings .

The Bills coach Kevin Kalish knows the SLU story. He played there, and now he is in his 4th year in charge. He has the Billikens in some rarified air. It’s the kind of team, the kind of season, that might just include adding another banner.

