ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

TKO: SLU Men’s Soccer could add another banner to its historic collection

By Martin Kilcoyne
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwHpY_0cx0uXbG00

ST. LOUIS – For a number of years SLU Men’s Soccer was like UCLA in basketball, they were hanging a banner every year. From 1959 to 1973, the Billikens won 10 national championships.

This year’s SLU team is unbeaten. They haven’t lost a game all year (14-0-4). That 18-game unbeaten streak is the longest in the history of the program. Right now, SLU is the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their latest win was a 2-1 takedown of Duquesne on Sunday at Hermann Stadium. It gave SLU the Atlantic 10 title. It’s their first since 2012. The win also gives the Billikens an automatic NCAA tournament berth. This will be their first since 2014.

All of the action happened in the first half. Duquesne struck first with their only goal of the match coming in the 12th minute. The bills tied it up in the 24th minute with a goal by junior Simon Becher for his 12th of the season. The game-winner came from redshirt freshman Christian Buendia.

On Monday, November 8 the Billikens were named number 2 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer’s national rankings .

The Bills coach Kevin Kalish knows the SLU story. He played there, and now he is in his 4th year in charge. He has the Billikens in some rarified air. It’s the kind of team, the kind of season, that might just include adding another banner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

SLU falls to top-seeded Rutgers in round two of NCAA championship

PISCATAWAY, NJ — The Saint Louis University Billikens Women’s Soccer Team lost its second-round NCAA Championship matchup to top-seeded and No. 5 ranked Rutgers Friday afternoon. The Billiken’s difficult night began just under four minutes into the game when Rutgers senior Frankie Tagliaferri and freshman Riley Tiernan connected with senior forward Amirah Ali for the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX2Now

Mizzou Softball releases 2022 schedule

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Softball team released all 55 games ahead of the 2022 season this afternoon. The Tigers, who hosted both a Regional and Super Regional round before being eliminated by James Madison University last season, will look to build on recent success. The Tigers’ last Women’s College World Series appearance came in 2011.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

GAME PREVIEW: Blues look to snap four-game losing streak against Sharks

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis (8-5-2) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when the Blues hit the ice against the San Jose Sharks (8-6-1) tonight at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. It hasn’t been long since these two teams met. The Blues defeated the Sharks, 5-3, on November 4 in San Jose. […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Basketball
FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals announce signings of minor league shortstop, pitcher

ST. LOUIS–One day after a minor league pitcher originally from Charleston, Missouri tweeted that he’d been signed to a contract by the Cardinals, the team confirmed it Thursday. https://twitter.com/CardsPlayerDev/status/1461454711610032135. “They are the team I grew up dreaming to play for,” James Naile wrote on Twitter Wednesday. The team also signed...
MLB
FOX2Now

St. Louis native Judy Rankin says 2022 her last year in golf broadcasting

ST. LOUIS–After a career over the last 60+ years of playing the game of golf and later providing broadcast analysis for it, Judy Rankin is ready to wind down. The St. Louis native who sharpened her skills at Forest Park en route to winning the state amateur tournament in 1959 at the age of 14, playing to the lowest amateur score in the U.S. Women’s Open and earning a Sports Illustrated cover before she was 16, made the announcement Thursday when she was presented with the Rolex Commissioners Award Thursday in Naples, Florida.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

TKO: Cardinals need Scherzer in 2022

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is thinking how to improve the Cardinals in 2022. The answer is simple and you don’t have to go far to get it. Max Scherzer is a St. Louis native, who has had a stellar big league career. The veteran pitcher would like nothing better than to cap off his career […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy