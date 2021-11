In a move which has probably more to do with the regulators, and less to do with service, Apple is offering fanboys kits to do home repairs. Self Service Repair will let users perform common repairs on devices at home. Apple will give users with damaged devices will be sent "Apple genuine" tools and components -- same as the ones they use at the Genius Bar along with online repair manuals accessible through the new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

