Monday was the start of awards week in baseball, with the Rookie of the Year award winners being announced in both leagues. Over in the National League, we almost got a unanimous winner, with Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India taking home the award with 29 first place votes out of a possible 30. India was the fifth overall pick back in 2018, and was up in the majors all season. Over the course of 150 games and 631 plate appearances, the infielder hit .269/.376/.459 for a 122 wRC+. The other first place vote went to Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers, and Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was the third-place finisher.

