Longshot and Lazerbeak have teamed up once again to bring us all a little bit closer with their sophomore collaborative album Spread Love. The follow-up to 2018’s Parades finds the duo more polished and focused with their sound and message. Spread Love is a little bit pop mixed in with boom bap, and flavored with a soul sound not commonly found in today’s music. Longshot & Lazerbeak’s chemistry is palpable throughout the album and is only getting better with each release.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO