Chicago P.D. is quickly approaching the fall finale of Season 9, and fall finales can be game-changing (and sometimes extremely bloody) when it comes to this show. This time, the danger is more to Voight and Upton’s careers and freedom than anybody’s actual life, but the feds are onto their big secret about Roy, and Halstead’s choice may be the factor that decides their fates. That said, if the FBI isn’t pinning all of their hopes to crack the case onto Halstead making a certain decision, Burgess is the next logical choice as somebody who could force Voight and/or Upton’s hands. But would she?

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO