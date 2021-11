Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media on Monday, November 8th at One Bills Drive. Topics include: how the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars can't be pinned on one position group or player, why he's still evaluating what happened in the aforementioned loss, an update on the overall health of the team, what he's seen from Quarterback Josh Allen in response to the loss to the Jaguars, why he thinks the team needs to generate more energy in games down the road, and what may have disappointed him the most in the loss.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO