How have you been affected by the Liverpool explosion?

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
Police officers near the scene of Sunday’s explosion at Liverpool Women’s hospital.

Counter-terrorism police and MI5 are investigating a car explosion at Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed one person and injured another. Three people remain in custody after a taxi exploded at 10.59am on Remembrance Sunday.

We would like to hear from people who have been affected or have any further information on the explosion.

How to get in touch

If you would like to share eyewitness accounts or news tips, anonymously if you prefer, directly with our journalists then please do so via the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please leave contact details.

Though we’d like to hear from you, your security is most important. We recognise it may not always be safe or appropriate to record or share your experiences – so please think about this when deciding whether to send your information to the Guardian.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

The Guardian

Monday briefing: terror arrests after Liverpool explosion

Top story: Streets sealed off as MI5 assist police. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories to start the week. Three men have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws after a taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed the passenger. The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said. In the early hours, a street in the city’s Sefton Park area was cordoned off by armed police and some residents evacuated as part of “ongoing enquiries”. The explosion, which happened shortly before 11am when the Remembrance Sunday silence was due to begin, engulfed the taxi in a fireball. The driver, who managed to escape with minor injuries before the flames spread, is not one of the people arrested. The dead man has not been named.
TheDailyBeast

Four Arrested After Suspected Suicide Blast in Liverpool Have Been Freed

The four men arrested after Sunday’s suspected suicide bomb blast outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, have been freed without charge. The men were detained hours after a homemade bomb exploded in the back of a taxi outside a maternity hospital Sunday, killing suspected attacker Emad Al Swealmeen and injuring driver David Perry, who has since been discharged from hospital. Three men aged 21, 26, and 29 were arrested later Sunday, and a 20-year-old man was detained on Monday, but BBC News reports that all four have now been freed. Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, who heads up Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.” British media reports state that Al Swealmeen was an asylum seeker from the Middle East who had converted to Christianity four years ago.
