Fed Is Losing Credibility Over Its Inflation Narrative, Mohamed El-Erian Says

By Sam Meredith, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I've argued that it is really important to reestablish a credible voice on inflation and this has massive institutional, political and social implications," El-Erian said Monday. He was speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy at the ADIPEC energy industry forum in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Fed Chair Jerome...

newspressnow.com

Speaker says Fed can't wait too long to tackle inflation

Esther George tells a story about buying her first house when mortgage rates were 12% and the Federal Reserve took painful measures to get nagging inflation under control. "The good news is this is not where we are at today," George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, told an audience in St. Joseph. "But I do hear for the first time in some 30 years people talking more about inflation."
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Houston Chronicle

Texas bond king says Fed has it wrong on inflation. Here’s why

The bond market is where corporations and governments go to borrow, and what happens there has long provided signals of where the economy is headed. Investors must look months and years and even decades ahead as they make decisions on whose bonds to buy and at what interest rates. Historically,...
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world. That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Slow Fed is the biggest risk to the stock market - Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and an adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Funds, said Thursday that the biggest risk facing both the stock market and the economy is that the Federal Reserve will act too slowly to tamp down inflation. "I think that's the highest risk that the market faces...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

The Fed Has ‘Lost Control of Inflation’ Says Stifel’s Chief Economist

The chief economist of investment bank Stifel has said that the Fed has ‘lost control of inflation,’ in a conversation which alluded to the 1970s – referred to as the decade of inflation. Lindsey Piegza made the comments about The Federal Reserve in an interview with Squawk Box host Joe...
BUSINESS
fanniemae.com

Fed Begins Taper with Inflation in Focus

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI), reported after the completion of our forecast, was two-tenths higher than we had expected. Therefore, our already upwardly revised Q4 2021 forecast of 6.2 and 4.6 percent for annual topline and core CPI respectively, is likely too low. The prospect of a longer lasting inflationary period is now more likely. Thus, in our view the Federal Reserve will end the purchases of securities for their portfolio by mid-year and begin raising the Federal Funds rate target in the fourth quarter of 2022. Both third quarter 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) and the October employment report were near our expectations. These combined with signs of a turnaround in business inventory investment have affirmed our previous growth outlook. Hence, we made only minor adjustments and expect 4.8 percent growth in 2021 and 3.7 percent growth in 2022 GDP.
BUSINESS

