ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

5 Beginner-Friendly Moves To Work Your Glutes in Less Than 15 Minutes

By Kara Jillian Brown
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1SP7_0cx0s6ss00

Working your glutes doesn't need to be complicated. In the latest episode of Trainer of the Month Club, trainer Simone de la Rue walks us through a super-simple glute workout that will leave your buns burning after just 11 minutes of work.

All you need is your body, a mat, and circle resistance bands ($14). But, if you don't have bands, de la Rue says not to worry. "You can do these exercises without them," she says. The workout features two rounds of five moves with ten reps per move. "If you're a beginner, I recommend one round," she says. "If your intermediate or advanced, I recommend two to three rounds."

Learn more about the moves below, and follow the full video above to try them out for yourself.

1. Bridge

Starting laying on your back with your band a few inches above your knees, and bring your butt toward the edge of the mat so your can bend your knees and lay your feet flat on the ground. Make sure ankles are under your knees, your knees are under your hips, and your core is engaged with your navel pulling towards your spine. "Now we're going to do a nice pelvic tilt here for our bridge, pubic bone going towards your navel as you tuck up and hold activating that hamstring and glutes using the band as your guide," says de la Rue. "Do not come up onto your shoulders to try and keep your brand top the mat."

2. Bridge with walkout

Building on the classic bridge, de la Rue adds a walkout. Start lifting with that pelvic tilt, and once you hit the top of the move, walk your feet out toward the bottom of your mat and then back toward your butt before lowering to the ground. That's one rep. One de la Rue wants you to remember? "We need to keep that hamstring glute activated at all times," she says.

3. Bridge with abduction

For this move, you'll replicate your bridge pose once again, but with another added twist. When you reach the top, push your knees outward so that they're pressing into either side of the band. "So take your knees away from the midline, and hold the band to work against that resistance," says de la Rue. Slowly bring your knees back in to the starting position, then lower your hips to the ground.

4. Glute press

Keeping the band around your thighs, flip your body over so you're in a tabletop position on your hands and knees, with your wrists right under your shoulders, your elbows soft, and your knees right under your hips. Flex one foot and lift that leg up from your hips (keeping your knee bent) and drive your heel towards the ceiling before returning the knee back to the ground.

5. Hip abduction

Remain in tabletop position and brace your core as you lift one leg out to the side of your body, keeping your knee bent. Try to get it as high as you can, squeezing through your working glute and stabilizing with your static one as you move.

Do the exercises alongside de la Rue by watching the above video.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Fitness Tips, Pilates Workouts

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Pilates Move Is the Gold Standard of Glute Work, as Long as You’re Not Making These Mistakes

Donkey kicks are a pilates move that can feel nearly impossible to do correctly. They can seem awkward and counterintuitive, and you never really know if you're reaping the benefits...that is, until you feel the burn. Today, trainer, Chloe de Winter, is going to show you (or really, prove to you) that, with the right form, donkey kicks can be a fruitful way to work your peach (see what I did there? *wink*).
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Plank Jacks Give You a Daily Dose of Cardio and Core Strength at the Same Time

A little known fact about planks: In addition to working nearly every muscle in your body (core, glutes, shoulders... the list goes on and on), they also serve up a pretty hefty dose of cardio. According to Satjit Bhusri, MD, a cardiologist and founder of Upper East Side Cardiology, holding your bodyweight—the way a standard plank requires you to do—shifts your blood flow to the muscles that need energy, which in turn, strengthens your heart. Not bad, right? But if you want to ramp up your heart-health factor of planks even further, plank jacks are one of the best ways to do it.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This Beginner Dumbbell Move Unlocks Years of Tension in Your Shoulders and Back

If you spend eight hours a day hunched over a computer, chances are you've started to feel its effects on your upper body. In addition to causing the obvious back pain, poor posture can also lead to a tightening in your chest, which is why you need to give both areas a little extra TLC as a means of combatting discomfort. For a single exercise that does it all, try the classic bent-over row.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Navel#Hips#Hands And Knees
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Using Dumbbells

Dumbbell exercises are an excellent way to lose body fat, including on your stomach. While you can't spot reduce abdominal fat, losing weight all over your body eventually helps you lose belly fat. Aside from essential healthy habits such as getting the right amount of sleep, eating a nutrient-dense diet...
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

A 10-Minute Beginner HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Ready for a New Beginning? This 27-Minute Yoga Flow Will Help You Create the Space You Need

Ready for the understatement of the century? Life moves fast. That makes it all too easy to get stuck in a rut of the same old, same old because, as they say: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." But what if you're ready for a change? The first step is creating space to let newness in. Whether you're hoping to switch up your career, your dating life, your daily habits, or even your lease on life, BK Yoga Club co-founder Paris Alexandra has built a 27-minute yoga flow to help get you there. On the latest episode of Good Moves, learn how to push yourself out of your comfort zone and open your body up to new beginnings, while you work up a sweat.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
TODAY.com

Tone your core in less than 10 minutes a day with this easy routine

Looking for an ab workout that doesn't require any equipment? Try these five easy exercises. They'll target every part of your abdominals and provide you with a great workout you can do anywhere! Tone your upper abs, lower abs and obliques — all you need is 10 spare minutes a day.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This Low-Impact Workout Challenge Will Improve Your Cardio in 2 Weeks—No Jumping Required

Getting in a solid cardio session doesn't have to require jumping all over the place and sacrificing the health of your joints in the process—there are plenty of low-impact ways to get your heart pumping. Improving your cardio has a laundry list of benefits, from boosting your energy and mood to improving your focus to increasing your lung strength and heart function. And as an added bonus, these low-impact cardio workouts also won't make your downstairs neighbors hate you! With this in mind, we put together a two-week low-impact workout challenge featuring our team of personal trainers. Expect a series of full-body and targeted workouts that bring the heat, while going easy on your joints.
WORKOUTS
newportbeachindy.com

Transform your health in less time than you thought possible

Traditional weight training or other boot camps can be time consuming, injury prone, and intimidating. We understand that you have a busy life. Which is why we have created an ultra efficient workout that has been proven to provide superior results. Using Adaptive Resistance Training, you’re able to optimize your workout in only 30 minutes a week. At Rocket Science Fitness, you will get a safe, effective and efficient workout that provides you with better health and more time to enjoy life!
COSTA MESA, CA
Well+Good

This Advanced 35-Minute Pilates Workout Uses Small, Controlled Movements To Bring Big Benefits to Your Full Body

When you hear any kind of workout called "advanced," it's easy to picture a rapid flow of intense exercises, heavy weights, and an ocean of sweat on the mat beneath you. News flash: that doesn't always have to be the case. Tough workouts can come in all shapes, sizes, and speeds. Need more proof? On the latest episode of Good Moves, Brian Spencer of East River Pilates guides us through a 35-minute, advanced, full-body Pilates workout that demonstrates that slow and steady wins the race (er: reaps the results).
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Why Walk-Run Strategies Can Net Faster Miles Than Running Alone

My whole journey with fitness began with a half marathon. In reality, it began with watching my mom do half marathons. And when I say “do” I mean, “walk-run”. The fact that she could get through 13.1 miles—and make decent time while walking—was simply mind-blowing to me. Her secret was...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Your Triceps Make Up Two-Thirds of Your Arms—Here’s How To Work Them Properly

Your triceps make up two-thirds of your arm, but they tend to be one of the most ignored in the functional movements of your daily life (no—using them to prop yourself up while you hunch over your laptop doesn't count). Because of this, you'll want to give them some extra love in the gym in order to keep 'em strong. Enter: tricep kickbacks, the subject of this week's episode of The Right Way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Feeling Clumsy? Turns Out You’ll Walk More Smoothly if You Catch Up on Sleep

For people who walk, doing so can seem like something mindless or reflexive, not unlike, say, breathing or swallowing. But while you’re almost certainly not thinking about the timing or distance of your next footfall while taking a neighborhood stroll or cruising through the grocery store, new research suggests that walking actually might not be so automatic; it could even require elements of cognition that hinge on getting adequate sleep. As a result, the effect of sleep deprivation could very well put a wobble in your walk.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy