5 Beginner-Friendly Moves To Work Your Glutes in Less Than 15 Minutes

Working your glutes doesn't need to be complicated. In the latest episode of Trainer of the Month Club, trainer Simone de la Rue walks us through a super-simple glute workout that will leave your buns burning after just 11 minutes of work.

All you need is your body, a mat, and circle resistance bands ($14). But, if you don't have bands, de la Rue says not to worry. "You can do these exercises without them," she says. The workout features two rounds of five moves with ten reps per move. "If you're a beginner, I recommend one round," she says. "If your intermediate or advanced, I recommend two to three rounds."

Learn more about the moves below, and follow the full video above to try them out for yourself.

1. Bridge

Starting laying on your back with your band a few inches above your knees, and bring your butt toward the edge of the mat so your can bend your knees and lay your feet flat on the ground. Make sure ankles are under your knees, your knees are under your hips, and your core is engaged with your navel pulling towards your spine. "Now we're going to do a nice pelvic tilt here for our bridge, pubic bone going towards your navel as you tuck up and hold activating that hamstring and glutes using the band as your guide," says de la Rue. "Do not come up onto your shoulders to try and keep your brand top the mat."

2. Bridge with walkout

Building on the classic bridge, de la Rue adds a walkout. Start lifting with that pelvic tilt, and once you hit the top of the move, walk your feet out toward the bottom of your mat and then back toward your butt before lowering to the ground. That's one rep. One de la Rue wants you to remember? "We need to keep that hamstring glute activated at all times," she says.

3. Bridge with abduction

For this move, you'll replicate your bridge pose once again, but with another added twist. When you reach the top, push your knees outward so that they're pressing into either side of the band. "So take your knees away from the midline, and hold the band to work against that resistance," says de la Rue. Slowly bring your knees back in to the starting position, then lower your hips to the ground.

4. Glute press

Keeping the band around your thighs, flip your body over so you're in a tabletop position on your hands and knees, with your wrists right under your shoulders, your elbows soft, and your knees right under your hips. Flex one foot and lift that leg up from your hips (keeping your knee bent) and drive your heel towards the ceiling before returning the knee back to the ground.

5. Hip abduction

Remain in tabletop position and brace your core as you lift one leg out to the side of your body, keeping your knee bent. Try to get it as high as you can, squeezing through your working glute and stabilizing with your static one as you move.

Do the exercises alongside de la Rue by watching the above video.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Fitness Tips, Pilates Workouts

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.