Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight over at CBS? Or, is there a chance that the episode could be delayed by the NFL?. Just as you would imagine, there is always going to be a reasonable amount of confusion on this subject during football, but we’re happy to come bearing some sort of answer here. There is a new installment coming to the network tonight! Not only that, but you are going to get a chance to see it starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time in most markets. There could be some delays in Philadelphia based on the Eagles game, but everyone else should be able to watch the show in its typical timeslot — and with a story entitled “Divided We Fall” that should have a lot of interesting complications to it. We’ll learn more about Kilbride, and also learn about how far the team is going to go to protect an asset who is in grave danger.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO