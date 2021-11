Man United legend Rio Ferdinand gives his honest verdict on Jadon Sancho’s recent struggles with his new club, which can be caused by a lack of playing time. After signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last transfer window, fans expected a meteoric rise in Man United’s form, including Sancho himself. However, after some time into the season, it has been quite the opposite; the English international has not scored a goal for his new team and continues to ride some games on the bench. Still, Ferdinand seems to have faith in Sancho’s capabilities.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO