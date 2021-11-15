ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Kompany opens up on his 'MAD' spell as Anderlecht player-manager when he was 'fighting with 16-year-olds' to instill 'grit' and reveals desire to reach the very top as a boss

Cover picture for the articleVincent Kompany has opened up about his 'mad' time as player-manager of Anderlecht before he took the coaching position full time. Having left Manchester City as a...

