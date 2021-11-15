What grocery stores and pharmacies are open Thanksgiving Day?

What stores will be open on Thanksgiving? While many retail shopping centers are opting to remain closed on the holiday, many grocery stores are opening for part of the day.

Why? Believe it or not, Thanksgiving morning can be a little hectic in grocery stores.

Last minute shoppers at grocery stores like Wegmans and Tops will be able to get in Thanksgiving morning and afternoon. However, both will close much earlier than normal.

Here’s the breakdown of hours for a variety of regional grocery stores and pharmacies:

ALDI

The discount grocery chain plans to be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – for those who are planning ahead.

CVS & Walgreens

Many of these locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Drug stores are typically open on these days as a matter of practicality for those who need to get prescriptions. Most of them also sell food items, which are available on the holiday in a pinch.

Tops Friendly Markets

The grocery chain with several locations in the Finger Lakes and Central New York will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Wegmans

This popular grocery chain will keep all of its location open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They will reopen normally on Friday.

Walmart

As the trend has been over the last two years, Walmart is opting to give its employees the whole day off. Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving. They will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m., which is a major shopping day for the retail giant.