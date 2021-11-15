ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Hornell public works truck stolen, found later after someone apparently fell asleep in it

 5 days ago
A public works truck owned by the City of Hornell has been found.

On Friday it was reported stolen and hours later located. Police were searching for the Ford F-250 after it was stolen from a pothole filling job in the city on North Main Street.

The theft happened around 6:30 a.m., police said.

There was no damage done to the vehicle, but it appeared that someone had been sleeping in it. Police used a drone to try and find the vehicle.

City employees later found the vehicle abandoned on an alleyway.

City officials said the vehicle was locked and both sets of keys were in hand when it went missing.

