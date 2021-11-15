Police investigation closes Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro after traffic stop leads to a person barricaded in a house

Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation shut down a section of road in Greensboro due to a person barricaded in a home.

Deputies say Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, of Reidsville, was pulled over for allegedly having a fake license plate. The deputy asked to search the vehicle, and the driver gave permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy called for backup, the driver allegedly got into the vehicle and drove away, leaving a female passenger on the side of the road.

The passenger was able to tell deputies where she thought the driver was going. Deputies found the suspect vehicle at an address on Cloverdale Drive, but not the suspect was not in the vehicle.

When deputies entered the home, they reportedly found Lopez barricaded in a back bedroom with guns.

Investigators were eventually able to convince Lopez to come out, and he was arrested.

Cloverdale Drive between Normandy Road and Canterbury Street was closed for a while due to the situation.

Cloverdale Drive reopened as of 7:17 a.m.

