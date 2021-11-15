ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Southwest employee hospitalized after being punched by passenger, police say

By Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZbeP_0cx0nlgf00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Southwest Airlines employee was assaulted and hospitalized after being punched in the head by an unruly female passenger on a flight, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred during the boarding process for Southwest Flight 4976 from Dallas Love Field airport to New York’s La Guardia airport on Saturday.

9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10

According to the Dallas Police Department, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson boarded the flight at 12:40 p.m. and got into an argument with one of the operation agents after being asked to exit the plane. As Jackson was exiting the plane, another argument occurred with another female operations agent, who the passenger allegedly then punched in the head.

Police arrested and charged Jackson with aggravated assault, according to the Dallas Police Department. The agent was taken to a local hospital but was released Saturday night and is at home resting, said Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Mainz.

“Our entire Southwest Family is wishing her a speedy and full recovery as we send our thoughts, prayers, and love to her,” said Mainz in an emailed statement. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully supports our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”

Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on a $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks as required by federal regulation.

Medical examiner identifies cause of death of woman tortured in East Cleveland

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched more than 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. That is the highest total since the agency started keeping track in 1995. In the five years from 2016 through 2020, the agency averaged 136 investigations a year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Suspect In 52nd Street Killing

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder. On November 14, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2121 52nd Street that led to one victim’s death. Police have yet to identify the victim. The suspect has now been identified as 32-year-old Darius Lamar Waters. Mugshot of 32-year-old Darius Lamar Waters (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Dallas Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with tips on Waters’ whereabouts can please Agent Chelsea Whitaker #9095 of the US Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-557-9314 or chelsea.whitaker@dallascityhall.com
DALLAS, TX
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Four suspects indicted in torture and murder of woman in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four suspects accused of torturing and killing an East Cleveland woman were indicted on multiple charges. Portia Williams, Nathaniel Polk, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a group of suspects lured Alishah Pointer […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Connection To Death Of Pregnant Woman Found Inside Burned Travel Trailer

Originally published Nov. 16, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people face murder charges in connection to the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found severely burned inside a travel trailer in Minneapolis earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents, a 27-year-old woman, Jade Monet Rissell, and 42-year-old man, Shannon Michael Benson, are both charged with second-degree murder. They also face additional charges for murder of an unborn child. Both were booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Left to right: Jade Rissell and Shannon Benson (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Minneapolis police officers responded on Nov. 8 to a travel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Friday shooting leaves one woman dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Summer Trace Drive. An unresponsive woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers have one known man in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Armed with Knife Fatally Shot by Officers in San Francisco’s South of Market District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police officers fatally shot a subject armed with a knife in San Francisco’s South of Market district Friday morning, according to authorities. A tweet by the San Francisco Police Department sent at 9:22 a.m. urged people to avoid the area around 5th and Folsom Streets. Folsom Street SFPD OIS (CBS) SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca later confirmed that police were called to the 900 block of Folsom Street shortly after 8 a.m. regarding a man armed with a knife at a residential hotel. Officers contacted the subject and, during the interaction, shots were fired, Rueca said. Officers rendered medical aid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Weather#Newsnation#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Taken To Hospital After Firefighters Battle Flames At 2-Alarm Fire On South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders were called out the scene of a fire on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Saturday morning.. Officials say the call came in early Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Carson Street. It was there where flames and smoke could be seen through windows of a building. (Photo Credit: Dylan Rosgone Photography) Fire Chief Darryl Jones tells KDKA that one person was rescued from the building and was taken to the hospital. The person is believed to be in critical condition. (Photo Credit: Bryant Reed) Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of the blaze. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Mother, Daughter Carjacked In Mount Greenwood Driveway, And Say One Of The Attackers Looked To Be 10 Years Old Or Younger

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mom and her adult daughter went Friday from chatting and unloading groceries to screaming for help, as they were victims of a carjacking in their own driveway in the Mount Greenwood community. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, this is all part of a disturbing trend in Chicago that is gaining momentum. What is especially disturbing about this particular carjacking is not the fact that it happened in the middle of the day at 1:40 p.m. A victim in this case said it was scary enough when a car pulled up and stopped on Harding...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Killing of Woman Inside Her Philly Check Cashing Store

Aruna Mittal was gunned down inside her Ogontz neighborhood checking cashing business on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. On Thursday, Philadelphia police announced an arrest in the killing. Robert Jiles, 64, is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and other related offenses. An arrest has been made in the killing of a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Tiger Lady,’ found slain in 1991, now identified as missing Pa. teen, prosecutor says

Investigators say they know the identity of the “Tiger Lady” unsolved homicide victim whose remains were found 30 years ago in Warren County. “Through ongoing collaboration and investigation, ‘Tiger Lady’ has been identified as a missing teen from Coatesville, Pennsylvania,” Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a news release Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy