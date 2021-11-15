AIPT Movies Podcast episode 13: ‘A House on the Bayou’ director Alex McAulay, and 1979’s ‘Alien’

I can’t help but put this out there, but the same guy that played Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, Mandy Patinkin, is the guy that played Sam “George” Francisco in Alien Nation. It’s true, and it’s one of the more bizarre parts of this movie despite the many oddities. Almost every alien movie has some strange quirk to it, and Alien Nation had a few of its own since the aliens that came to earth in this movie were mostly of the worker class, as their controllers apparently didn’t give them much more than they needed and kept them hooked on a dangerous narcotic that was potent to their kind but didn’t do anything for humans. The aliens, called the Newcomers, are incredibly smart and tend to surpass humans in intelligence at a very young age as they’re a bioengineered species that are still threaded into society upon their arrival and are highly naive to the ways of humans at times.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO