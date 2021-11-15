ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 13: ‘A House on the Bayou’ director Alex McAulay, and 1979’s ‘Alien’

By Alex Harris
 5 days ago
In the newest episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex interviews Alex McAulay, the writer/director of the new Blumhouse movie, A House on the Bayou. The Alexes (?) discuss the great cast that includes Paul Schneider, Angela Sarafyan, and Lia McHugh, as well as how some of the shots were achieved,...

