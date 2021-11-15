Lowellville High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville seeks to return to the top portion of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference standings this year.

“We return three starters from last year,” coach Matt Olson points out. “Juniors Vinny Ballone, Anthony Lucente and Brady Bunofsky. We’ll have Kyle Miller, Justin Beeson, Mark Dubos, Ryan Hvisdak, Michael Ballone and Matt Lucido all competing for starting positions or playing time this year. We’ve had three injuries occur – juniors Ricky Palumbo, Alex Modelski and Kevin Johnson – all are hoping to compete and have a healthy season for us.”

The season tips off against Crestview on November 30. “We’ve been very motivated this off-season,” says Olson. “We fully expect to have a winning season and compete in every game. Our depth will give us some opportunities we haven’t had in the past as long as we stay healthy.”

Lowellville Rockets

Head Coach : Matt Olson

2020-21 Record : 11-10 (5-9), T-5th place in MVAC Scarlet

Last 5-Year Record: 70-47 (59.8%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense : 60.2

Scoring Defense: 56.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Anthony Lucente – 16.8

Rebounding: Anthony Lucente – 8.2

Assists: Vinny Ballone – 3.8

Steals: Brady Bunofsky – 2.1

Field Goal Percentage: Anthony Lucente – 52.2%

Three-Point Percentage: John Michaels – 46.7%

Free Throw Percentage: Vinny Ballone – 71.4%

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League Record)

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-2

Waterloo – 10-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Lowellville – 5-9

Mineral Ridge – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 1-13

PREVIEW

-The Rockets have posted a winning season in 8 of the last 9 years.

-Lowellville’s last league championship came in the ITCL Lower Tier in 2014-15 when they were tied with McDonald at 11-3.

-Last year’s bunch featured 4 players who shot 35% or better with at least 35 attempts from beyond the arc.

-Anthony Lucente has led the Rockets in scoring in each of the last two years while hauling down 8-rebounds per contest during that span.

-Vinny Ballone has also averaged above 13-points per outing in each of his first two seasons on the varsity level.

-Brady Bunofsky put together a stat line of 4.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 steals per game last year.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Crestview

Dec. 3 – at Girard

Dec. 7 – Southeast

Dec. 10 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 14 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 17 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 21 – Springfield

Dec. 28 (TBA) – vs. Campbell Memorial (at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Jan. 4 – McDonald

Jan. 7 – at Sebring

Jan. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 14 – Waterloo

Jan. 18 – Columbiana

Jan. 21 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 25 – Western Reserve

Jan. 28 – at Springfield

Feb. 1 – at McDonald

Feb. 4 – Sebring

Feb. 8 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 11 – at Waterloo

Feb. 15 – at Warren JFK

Feb. 18 – Leetonia

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.