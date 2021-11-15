Mathews High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mustangs advanced past three higher-seeded teams in the tournament a year ago in thrilling fashion to reach the District championship game. In the opening round, the #12 seeded Mathews rallied from 9-down to edge Southern – 57-56. Then, Mathews stunned Heartland Christian (#3 seed) – 67-63 in overtime – to win the sectional title. Mathews did it again as they got by Wellsville (#5 seed), 83-81, before falling to Bristol.

“We return four starters from a 16-win team last season that went to the district finals for only the second time in school history (2010),” indicated coach Michael Weymer. “With a deep, experienced and talented group, expectations will be high to compete for a league title and be a factor in the district tournament at the end of the season.”

Kyle Powell was the lone Mustang to graduate from last year’s group (11.4 ppg, 2.2 apg, 3.0 rpg).

“Our senior class has been the driving force in our program for four years,” says Weymer. “Vinny Sharp is a 1000-point scorer already and Dominic Greenwood has a chance to join him this year. Both are four-year starters. Vincent Greenwood and Tyler Hopkinson, also multi-year starters, have worked hard and compete every day. Our seniors are looking for their 4th straight winning season and fifth in a row overall for our program.”

The team’s point guard – Dominic Greenwood returns after averaging 12.8 points, 6.0 assists and 6.8 boards. Sharp is the Mustangs’ starting shooting guard (18.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg) while Hopkinson (6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Vincent Greenwood (9.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg) serve as the team’s forwards.

This year, look for junior Ethan Petak (1.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg) to start as well after missing large portions of his freshman and sophomore seasons due to injury. Century Hobbs is back after sitting out last year due to VOVID, coach Weymer says he’ll provide speed and athleticism off the bench. Rounding out the Mustang rotation will be a trio of juniors – Jacob Williams, Heydon Matheny and Jason Haynie – along with freshman Dominic Toto.

Mathews is set to host Brookfield in their season opener on November 30.

Mathews Mustangs

Head Coach: Michael Weymer

2020-21 Record: 16-9 (11-3), NAC

Last 5-Year Record: 59-60 (49.6%)

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Vinny Sharp – 18.4

Rebounding: Vincent Greenwood – 8.0

Assists: Dominic Greenwood – 6.0

Steals : Dominic Greenwood – 2.5

Field Goal Percentage : Tyler Hopkinson – 51.7%

Three-Point Percentage : Dominic Greenwood – 36.4%

Free Throw Percentage : Vinny Sharp – 73.3%

PREVIEW

-In their 67-63 playoff win over Heartland Christian, Vinny Sharp scored his 1,000th-point of his prep career as only a junior. Over the last two years, he scored 15.4 points as a sophomore and 18.4 as a junior. He brings an all-around game as he hauled down 6.2 boards and dished out 1.9 assists last winter.

-Dominic and Vincent Greenwood have played a key role as undergraduates. Dominic saw his numbers increase from his sophomore year (2019-20) when he put together a stat line of 11.7 points per game and 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Last year, Dominic increased those figures to 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6 assists per outing. Vincent nearly accumulated a season-long double-double (9.5 ppg, 8 rpg).

-Last season, Mathews finished with 16-wins for the first-time since the 2015-16 season.

-The Mustangs have closed out six of the last seven campaigns with a non-losing season.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Brookfield

Dec. 3 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 7 – Lordstown

Dec. 10 – at Maplewood

Dec. 13 – Cardinal

Dec. 14 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 17 – at Bristol

Dec. 21 – at Girard

Jan. 4 – Rootstown

Jan. 7 – at Windham

Jan. 8 – at Madonna

Jan. 11 – Southington

Jan. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 18 – at Badger

Jan. 21 – at Lordstown

Jan. 25 – Maplewood

Jan. 28 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 1 – Bristol

Feb. 8 – Windham

Feb. 11 – at Southington

Feb. 15 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 18 – Badger

