Jaguars and Urban Meyer rally behind Trevor Lawrence despite struggles

By Carlos Sanchez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the positions in football, quarterbacks have the biggest impact on the outcome of a game. That’s why they’re the highest-paid players in the NFL. On the other hand, they often get more credit than they deserve and more blame than they should when their team loses. Trevor Lawrence is...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Injury News

A tough season in Jacksonville got even tougher for the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the team’s lone bright spots in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer, left Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent leg injury. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s injury status after Jaguars’ upset win over Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the world after defeating the Buffalo Bills in their Week 9 matchup. This wasn’t supposed to happen, as Jacksonville was under-manned for this game. Even so, Trevor Lawrence exited the game briefly after falling to an ankle injury. According to Ashlyn Sullivan, Trevor Lawrence received an...
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars cannot fail Trevor Lawrence again next offseason

Trevor Lawrence’s well-being was overlooked before he was even drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ front office has offered minimal relief for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence since the start of the 2021 offseason. Say what you will, but regardless of who was in the Jags’ front office or coaching staff before the season, every soul on the planet knew the former Clemson Tiger would be the team’s first overall pick in this year’s draft.
NFL
Wesleyan Argus

Trevor Lawrence: Best to Bust

The horn of the Trevor Lawrence hype train started blaring as soon as the said hype train left the anticipation station. I first heard of him and his apparently unmatched quarterbacking ability when he was a mere high schooler, just a few years removed from the age associated with algebra and drinking chocolate milk from mini cartons. The sound of the horn struck my ears like the sirens’ song, and my imagination ran wild with the possibilities that such a remarkable talent presented. The reports that influenced my young, impressionable mind led me to believe that I was witnessing the rise of the GOAT (this was before the GOAT acronym came into popular use, but it’s too fitting to omit). I don’t think that Lawrence had even committed to a college program yet, but I remember thinking that I couldn’t wait to see him in the pros.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars: 3 reasons why criticism for Trevor Lawrence is too harsh

After trailing 17-0 early in Week 10, the Jacksonville Jaguars were within striking distance of coming back and they nearly pull off the upset but ultimately fell short, losing 23-17. One of their reasons was the offense’s inability to move the ball. In particular, Trevor Lawrence was far from great, going 16 of 35 for 170 with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Has Encouraging Admission On Jaguars

It’s been a rough rookie season for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to say the least. His team is just 2-7 and ranks near the bottom of the league on offense and defense. But despite the team’s struggles, Lawrence has his chin up as the Jaguars enter the second half...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Jaguars Future

The Jaguars were unable to defeat the Colts this past Sunday, but head coach Urban Meyer remains upbeat about his team’s future. After trailing by as much as 17 points in the first quarter, the Jaguars made a furious comeback to bring the score to 23-17. However, a late fumble from Trevor Lawrence ultimately sealed the victory for the Colts.
NFL
NFL

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off'

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't complete the comeback bid Sunday in Indianapolis, falling 23-17 after facing a 17-0 first-quarter deficit. The 2-7 Jags have played better of late, winning two of their last four games -- including a massive upset over Buffalo -- and almost stealing a road win against a division foe.
NFL
News4Jax.com

Jaguars fans hold their breath: Trevor Lawrence leaves game with ankle injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game just before halftime with an ankle injury. The Jaguars said Lawrence is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Lawrence went down as Walker Little appeared to have stepped on his ankle. Lawrence tried to get up but went...
NFL
247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ game against the Buffalo Bills. And after heading to the locker room and with Jaguars’ public relations calling Lawrence is questionable to return to the game, he came back for the Jaguars' final drive of the half, attempting one pass. Lawrence completed 10-of-14 passes for 76 yards against the Bills before leaving the game. And it was on his final attempt — an incomplete pass — where the injury occurred.
NFL
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence gives update following awful-looking injury in Jaguars win

During the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a lower-body/ankle injury. As he dropped back to pass, one of his offensive linemen came down on it. The former No. 1 overall pick was asked about his injury after the game, giving...
NFL
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Report: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence to Be Limited with Ankle Injury; X-rays Negative

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence will reportedly be limited this week because of a low-ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 2021 No. 1 pick exited Jacksonville's 9-6 Week 9 victory over the Buffalo Bills but quickly returned to the game. Head coach Urban Meyer confirmed he was battling a low-ankle sprain.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Trevor Lawrence offers honest insight into Jaguars

On paper, it’s been a tough year for Trevor Lawrence. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-7 and he got his NFL career off to a brutal start by throwing tons of interceptions. However, things did settle down a bit, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has helped Jacksonville win two of their last four and they’ve been more competitive than expected in many of their recent games.
NFL
chatsports.com

Trevor Lawrence Dealing With Ankle Sprain

Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1457739132973817864. Lawrence suffered an ankle sprain Sunday vs. the Bills, but it seems as though he avoided a serious injury. He briefly left the game after being helped off the field by two trainers, but he was able to return. He wasn’t particularly impressive in that contest, finishing with just 118 passing yards and zero touchdowns, but the Jaguars still pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the season. They entered that game as greater than 14-point underdogs, but they were able to secure a 9-6 victory. Lawrence will likely be limited at practice this week, but he’s not expected to miss any game time.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Meyer on Monday: Lawrence "should be a go…"

JACKSONVILLE – As Urban Meyer saw it, there was much to like. That was expected a day after the Jaguars' most-impressive victory in a long while, with perhaps the biggest news from the head coach's Monday media availability involving Trevor Lawrence. The rookie quarterback's health looks good. "He should be...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence taken to locker room during Jaguars vs. Bills game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Buffalo Bills and have looked decent so far throughout this matchup. Unfortunately, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an ankle injury, creating concern for the hopes of this franchise. According to Bleacher Report, Lawrence was taken to the locker room. He had...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer gets honest about Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags have won two out of three after ending their 20-game losing streak and seem to have a few things figured out. More than anything, they appear to have put the tumultuous start to their season behind them and Urban Meyer appears to be on the same page with the players.
NFL
