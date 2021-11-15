Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire flips 4-star local prospect away from Baylor

Ten Sooners are listed on the injury report for the Iowa State game on Saturday. Six of the ten are listed as “out” for Saturday’s game: WR Cody Jackson (undisclosed medical issue); DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (undisclosed injury, out indefinitely); LB Caleb Kelly (knee, out for the season); CB Ryan Peoples (ankle, out indefinitely), and DB Jeremiah Criddell (undisclosed injury, out indefinitely). Two OU players are listed as “doubtful” for the Iowa State game: WR Theo Wease (lower leg) and DL Kelvin Gilliam (undisclosed injury). One Sooner is listed as “questionable”: (undisclosed injury) and S Bryson Washington (undisclosed injury). Two other OU players are listed as “probable”: LB DaShaun White (undisclosed injury) and S Jordan Mukes (upper body).
