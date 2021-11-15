Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire flips 4-star local prospect away from Baylor

According to multiple online reports, including one from Max Olson at the Athletic confirming an earlier report from Lubbock Online, indicate that Baylor AHC Joey McGuire will be the new head coach at Texas Tech University. McGuire reportedly interviewed last Thursday before the TCU game and was chosen for the job from among a field of candidates that may or may not have included SMU’s Sonny Dykes, OU DC Alex Grinch, and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor before the best program called UT in the state locked him up a week ago.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO