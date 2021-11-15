ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire flips 4-star local prospect away from Baylor

By Matthew Conner
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Joey McGuire was hired as the next Texas Tech football head coach, he made it a point to emphasize that recruiting West Texas talent was going to be one of his priorities. Now, less than a week since he was introduced at his new job, he’s flipped one of the...

wreckemred.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#West Texas#American Football#The Red Raiders#Post#Tech And Baylor#Smu#Zayah44#Tcu#Fbs
chatsports.com

Report: Texas Tech Hiring Baylor AHC/OLB Coach Joey McGuire as New Head Coach

According to multiple online reports, including one from Max Olson at the Athletic confirming an earlier report from Lubbock Online, indicate that Baylor AHC Joey McGuire will be the new head coach at Texas Tech University. McGuire reportedly interviewed last Thursday before the TCU game and was chosen for the job from among a field of candidates that may or may not have included SMU’s Sonny Dykes, OU DC Alex Grinch, and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor before the best program called UT in the state locked him up a week ago.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech coaching search: Red Raiders hiring Baylor's Joey McGuire registers optimistic media reaction

Texas Tech did not take long to find its new head coach after it fired Matt Wells midway through Year 3. The Red Raiders are making an interesting move by hiring Baylor associate head coach and outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, according to reports and confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Overall, the media reaction surrounding the midseason hire was a positive one. Local to national types were seemingly excited that McGuire, a former Texas high school football coach, would get the opportunity.
NFL
fox34.com

WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joey McGuire has been named the 17th head football coach in Texas Tech history. Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, TTU President Lawrence Schovanec introduced McGuire during a 12 p.m. news conference. Coach McGuire will attend the Texas Tech men’s basketball season opener tonight at...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinglubbock.com

Joey McGuire "I will die at Texas Tech"

Joey McGuire declares "I will die at Texas Tech." https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/watch-official-introduction-of-joey-mcguire-as-new-football-coach-of-texas-tech/
COLLEGE SPORTS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Here’s the official word from Joey McGuire — he was named next Texas Tech football head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – Even before the official statement, Red Raider Nation and EverythingLubbock.com confirmed that Joey McGuire will be the next Texas Tech University football head coach. Late Monday morning, Texas Tech Football released a video clip on Twitter. It showed McGuire holding guns up and saying “Let’s go!” TTU Athletics released an official statement. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Joey McGuire gets 6 years, $20.2 million from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joey McGuire signed a six-year, $20.2 million deal to be Texas Tech’s head football coach, a Texas Tech official confirmed Tuesday. The contract averages out to a $3.37 million annual salary. In year one of his deal, McGuire will get $3 million, per Texas Tech. He is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State injury report, spread, over/under, TV channel, schedule

Ten Sooners are listed on the injury report for the Iowa State game on Saturday. Six of the ten are listed as “out” for Saturday’s game: WR Cody Jackson (undisclosed medical issue); DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (undisclosed injury, out indefinitely); LB Caleb Kelly (knee, out for the season); CB Ryan Peoples (ankle, out indefinitely), and DB Jeremiah Criddell (undisclosed injury, out indefinitely). Two OU players are listed as “doubtful” for the Iowa State game: WR Theo Wease (lower leg) and DL Kelvin Gilliam (undisclosed injury). One Sooner is listed as “questionable”: (undisclosed injury) and S Bryson Washington (undisclosed injury). Two other OU players are listed as “probable”: LB DaShaun White (undisclosed injury) and S Jordan Mukes (upper body).
IOWA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

186K+
Followers
376K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy