Skilled KC

CEO of Truckstop.com, leading the company toward empowering the freight community with trusted and innovative solutions. Leadership is more than being a manager. It is the act of guiding people in good times and in bad, as well as having the ability to comfort them when there is great concern or confusion. This is easier said than done and often more challenging than it looks. But it is certainly achievable. Just as managers come in all shapes and sizes across a wide variety of industries, so too can leaders come with various skills. With a career in auditing, healthcare, commercial real estate and transportation and logistics, the skills I use were developed across many industries.

