Skilled KC

Ware County High School students in the Metals Pathway recently traveled to Statesboro, GA to compete in the Skills Challenge. This event, hosted by Associated General Contractors of Georgia and co-sponsored by local businesses in the construction industry, was one of seven such events held around the state to promote careers in the construction-related trades. Some of the main sponsors were Choate Construction, Ace Electric, and West Construction Company. The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) also plays a large role in pulling resources together for this event. Students competed in several areas, including Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry, Masonry, Blueprint Reading, and Welding. Only the best students from 19 different schools in this region of the state were chosen to compete in each category.
