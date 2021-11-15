Skilled KC

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: Industrial Timber

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Industrial Timber in Ripley is hiring. "New people can expect a positive attitude; expect to be trained," shipping supervisor Alex Harris said. He's worked there since the company opened in the Ripley building almost 14 years ago. Harris began as a router operator and worked his...
RIPLEY, MS
Niagara Gazette

Building up the skilled trades

A new training program for those interested in exploring a career in construction trades is looking to get underway soon. The Independent Contractors Guild of Western New York (ICG) is seeking 20 applicants for the Introduction to the Skilled Construction Laborers course to be held at 2419 Hyde Park Boulevard in the Falls, beginning as soon as Nov. 15. According to ICG's Educational Director, Renee Bowman Daniel, the program will last sixteen weeks and qualified applicants may be able to go through the training without cost.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
NorthEast Times

Skilled labor can be a lucrative career

State Rep. Joe Hohenstein on Friday held his third annual labor fair at Abraham Lincoln High School, featuring more than 25 vendors, representing unions and building trades. City Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson and staff were also present to provide students with her Apprenticeship Guidebook and to talk with students. Hundreds of Lincoln students attended from all grades and had an opportunity to speak directly with trainers and apprenticeship coordinators about how to prepare for and pursue a lucrative career in skilled labor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InformationWeek

Skilling Up the Cybersecurity Workforce of Tomorrow

At least week’s Microsoft Ignite virtual conference, panelists from CyberWarrior.com and Laramie County Community College shared perspectives on how to help a wide range of potential hires reskill and pursue new career opportunities in cybersecurity. The discussion, moderated by Naria Santa Lucia, general manager for digital inclusion and US community...
COMPUTERS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Opportunities for the skilled trades are good for all

Tucked in the lowest elevations of Riverview Park, there is a largely unknown picnic area: the Valley Refuge Shelter. It’s an expansive and secluded spot for outdoor parties, and the shelter structure itself is quite distinctive. Whereas the typical picnic groves in the region’s parks are made of wood and corrugated steel, Valley Refuge is a stone behemoth that feels like a permanent fixture, as if it has existed in that spot for centuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Forbes

Applying Leadership Skills Across Industries

CEO of Truckstop.com, leading the company toward empowering the freight community with trusted and innovative solutions. Leadership is more than being a manager. It is the act of guiding people in good times and in bad, as well as having the ability to comfort them when there is great concern or confusion. This is easier said than done and often more challenging than it looks. But it is certainly achievable. Just as managers come in all shapes and sizes across a wide variety of industries, so too can leaders come with various skills. With a career in auditing, healthcare, commercial real estate and transportation and logistics, the skills I use were developed across many industries.
REAL ESTATE
dailyeasternnews.com

Student entrepreneurs share their skills, services

Eastern’s 7th Street Underground temporarily became a space for small business owners at Eastern to gather, showing the community their talents and the services they provide Saturday afternoon. The small business exposition was hosted by NAACP and EIU Entrepreneurship Club and included student entrepreneurs that did anything from sell jewelry...
SMALL BUSINESS
thepittsburgh100.com

Microcourses keep your skills sharp

Your college degree earned you a foundation of professional credentials, but it’s important to continue learning and keep your brain sharp. In fact, it’s nearly essential to develop new skill sets throughout your career so you can continue to grow as a professional and increase your value as an employee.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Griffin Daily News

Construction students demonstrate skills at competition

Over 180 construction students from 18 area high schools, including Griffin High School and Spalding High School, took part in the Central Georgia and Southern Crescent Skills Challenge held at Central Georgia Technical College in Macon. The skills challenge is a workforce development initiative of the Associated General Contractors of...
MACON, GA
dsu.edu

Differentiating Research Skills

That’s the question Jakob Kaiser is hoping to answer. The junior Cyber Operations major had a goal to be involved in as many things as he could this academic year, so when he heard about Dakota State’s Student Research Initiative (SRI) program, he thought this seemed like a great opportunity.
MADISON, SD
ware.k12.ga.us

WCHS Students Compete in Skills Challenge

Ware County High School students in the Metals Pathway recently traveled to Statesboro, GA to compete in the Skills Challenge. This event, hosted by Associated General Contractors of Georgia and co-sponsored by local businesses in the construction industry, was one of seven such events held around the state to promote careers in the construction-related trades. Some of the main sponsors were Choate Construction, Ace Electric, and West Construction Company. The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) also plays a large role in pulling resources together for this event. Students competed in several areas, including Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry, Masonry, Blueprint Reading, and Welding. Only the best students from 19 different schools in this region of the state were chosen to compete in each category.
WARE COUNTY, GA
automationworld.com

Remote Access for Navigating The Skills Gap

Deloitte predicts 2.4 million manufacturing positions will go unfilled in the next decade. New workers will be required to possess a new set of information technology (IT) skillsets, which were previously less common in manufacturing. As older workers retire, knowledge pertaining to legacy system will need to be preserved as...
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors

Colleges are returning to normal operations, and many have begun to offer in-person classes once again. But are they prepared to teach students how to navigate post-pandemic life? Or how to get a job in an economy fundamentally changed by COVID-19? As professors of engineering and entrepreneurship, and authors of a new book on teaching entrepreneurial thinking to college students, we have studied how entrepreneurial skills can improve students’ confidence, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. Such curriculum is a staple in business schools, especially for students who want to start a company. But it has the potential to benefit all...
EDUCATION
cwi.edu

Putting His Skills to Work

Major: Advanced Mechatronics Engineering Technology. Jacob, an Advanced Mechatronics Engineering Technology student, came to College of Western Idaho (CWI) to pursue his passion for electronics. “From building my own electric skateboard to working on computers and my car, I have always loved electronics,” Jacob said. “While touring Idaho Power, CWI’s...
CASCADE, ID

