ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Hqx_0cx0lGag00

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS were the big winners at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, as they took home a leading four awards.

BTS won Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans at the ceremony on Sunday, which took place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

Ed Sheeran was the other big winner with the singer taking home Best Artist and Best Song for his track "Bad Habits."

Lil Nas X won Best Video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Doja Cat won Best Collaboration for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA and host Saweetie won Best New.

Måneskin won Best Rock, Yungblud won Best Alternative, Maluma won Best Latin, Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop, Taylor Swift won Best U.S. Act and Billie Eilish won Video for Good for "Your Power."

A full list of winners can be found on the official MTV EMAs website. Justin Bieber entered the show with a leading eight nominations.

Ed Sheeran performs at MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest

Comments / 1

Related
Billboard

How to Watch the 2021 MTV EMAs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards are back in person this year, celebrating music around the globe with a star studded event on Sunday (Nov. 14) hosted by Saweetie.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Watch Ed Sheeran Perform "Overpass Graffiti" and "Shivers" at the MTV EMAs

Ed Sheeran performed live on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, which were held live in Budapest, Hungary, after going virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nominated for five awards — best artist, best pop, best UK & Ireland act, best song, and best video (both of which are for his single "Bad Habits") — the singer-song-writer performed his latest single, "Overpass Graffiti," at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.
MUSIC
International Business Times

BTS Scores Four Wins At MTV Europe Music Awards; Ed Sheeran Hailed Best Artist

Global sensation BTS won this year’s Best Group and three more trophies at Europe's MTV Music Awards held Sunday in Hungary. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Artist. BTS won in all four categories it was nominated -- Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans. Meanwhile, Sheeran...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Maluma
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Deadline

MTV EMAs See Ed Sheeran Take Home Best Artist And Best Song, But Justin Bieber Shut Out

Fresh off his triumphant appearance on Saturday Night Live, singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran scored again at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for his “Bad Habits,” while Eurovision winners Maneskin were voted as Best Rock act at the 2021 awards, held in Budapest, Hungary this year. K-pop sensations BTS snagged the most awards with four, including Best Pop Best K-Pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans. Sheeran, Maluma, Yungblud, and Kim Petras performed at the awards, with Saweetie hosting. Justin Bieber was the leading nominee with eight bids heading into the show, but was shut...
MUSIC
coloradotimesnews.com

BTS Wins “BIG” at The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS dominated The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards with the most wins. Now that The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) is all said and done, one name definitely stands out from the rest as the true champions. BTS have won the most trophies at this annual ceremony, taking 4 prizes home. The group came into the night with four chances to win, and they did not miss a single opportunity: Best Group, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best K-Pop.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Måneskin, Ed Sheeran, Girl In Red and Saweetie perform at MTV EMAs

Måneskin, Ed Sheeran, Girl In Red and Saweetie were among the performers at last night’s (November 14) MTV EMAs in Budapest – watch the performances below. At the event, hosted by Saweetie and dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community, BTS were the biggest winners, with the K-pop group winning the Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans awards.
MUSIC
The Independent

MTV EMAs 2021: Little Mix wins award for Best UK & Ireland Act ahead of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran

British girl group Little Mix won the MTV European Music Award for Best UK & Ireland Act 2021 on Sunday (14 November).The group was up against singers such as Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, in what was their sixth nomination in the category. Little Mix has won the Best UK & Ireland award a total of five times. Accepting the award remotely on behalf of Little Mix, Jade Thirwall said: “Thank you so, so much. This is amazing, to win Best UK & Ireland Act again. Thank you, thank you, thank you – we can’t believe it.” She added: “We’re...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Emas#South Korean#Best Group#Montero#Mtv Europe Music Awards
udiscovermusic.com

Yungblud, BTS, Taylor Swift Among Winners At 2021 MTV EMAs

Ed Sheeran, BTS and Yungblud were among the big winners at the 2021 MTV EMAs in Budapest. You can see the full list of winners below. The awards were held in person for the first time since 2019 on Sunday night in the Hungarian capital, with the ceremony hosted by Saweetie. The night also featured performances from Sheeran, Yungblud, Måneskin, Kim Petras and more.
MUSIC
mountain-topmedia.com

In Photos: Ed Sheeran performs at MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest

Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras and Maluma, among others, perform at the MTV Europe Awards at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. BTS and Ed Sheeran took home some of the night’s biggest prizes. Saweetie hosted the show. Here’s a look at the award ceremony, performances and red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

Stars delight in gathering for MTV EMAs

Ed Sheeran, Olly Alexander, Saweetie and Yungblud were among the stars arriving for the in-person, inclusive 2021 MTV EMAs in Budapest, Hungary. (Nov. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3216a14a8bff4e339dc71547f4f80ad1.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 20 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on hosting duties.Saweetie will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.Musical guests have included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show on Tuesday (16...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 49th annual American Music Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cardi B will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in music. Olivia Rodrigo leads all artists with seven nominations including Artist of the Year...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy