MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A partial lunar eclipse together with the full moon is happening overnight Thursday to Friday morning. That’s not the only cool thing about this double lunar event. It happens to be that this will be the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will last just over 6 hours. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 2:18 am EST Friday morning on November 19th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:02 am EST. This will be when the Earth’s shadow covers almost 98% of the moon. Then the partial lunar eclipse will end at...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO