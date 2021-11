Samsung Galaxy S21 was the first Galaxy smartphone to be eligible for the One UI 4.0 Beta program, and it looks like the stable update will also first be rolled out to the flagship phone. A Samsung representative recently confirmed that the fourth One UI 4 beta will be the last beta update for the S21 models and that the official firmware update will be released by fixing all the issues found in the beta update.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO