Scotland manager Steve Clarke hopes his team show they have learned the lessons of their “crazy” spell in Copenhagen when they take on Denmark on Monday.Clarke’s side are looking to boost their chances of securing a home World Cup play-off semi-final when they host the Danes at a sold-out Hampden.Scotland conceded two goals in quick succession against the runaway Group F winners in September and struggled to even get into their hosts’ penalty box during the first half.But Clarke’s tactical changes saw them compete much better in the second half of the 2-0 defeat and they have won their next...

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO