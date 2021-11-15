Will airports be stuffed this Thanksgiving? Labor shortages, COVID could dampen the urge to fly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Air travel is expected to ascend to near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season with a nearly 80- percent increase over last year. The TSA promises agents will be more than prepared to handle the increase in passengers. But agents also want travelers themselves to be ready. To keep things moving at security checkpoints, travelers heading to their Thanksgiving potlucks are being served a reminder from the agency. This year the TSA is stressing that people should not bring items like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves onto the plane. People who keep doing this are adding up to three minutes in the checkpoint line while security agents conduct a bag search. Those items should be packed in the checked luggage, not the carry-on. But foods like pies, cakes, and other baked goods are okay to bring on board because they’re solids. If you can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour it, don’t pack it, the TSA stressed. And if you have any questions about what you can and can not bring onboard, just check the MyTSA App before you head to the airport.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO