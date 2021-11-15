ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Will airports be stuffed this Thanksgiving? Labor shortages, COVID could dampen the urge to fly

By Larry Higgs
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recovery of air travel from coronavirus pandemic lows seems like waiting for a slow train to finally pull in to the station, at least for the people who run the airports and for airlines. Instead of an expected bounce, slightly less people are expected to fly during the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
minotnd.org

Thanksgiving Airport Travel Tips

Thanksgiving is the start of the busiest season for travel. The Minot International Airport sees some of its largest volume over the next month. Here are five tips to help you manage the air traffic rush. Be prepared for other holiday travelers. The busiest times at the Transportation Security Administration...
TRAVEL
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
bigrapidsnews.com

Thanksgiving could be affected by small turkey shortage, cost increases

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, frozen turkey inventories are 24% below their three-year average volumes and stocks are lower partly because production of turkeys is down compared to the average year. This news comes before Thanksgiving, when an estimated 46 million turkeys are eaten and nearly nine in 10 Americans eat turkey on the holiday.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Officials Encouraging Travelers To Arrive Early As Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday travel season which kicks off on Friday. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early. They say you should be at the airport at least three hours before your scheduled flight. Face masks are also required for all passengers over the age of 2 and must be worn both inside the airport and on all planes. Parking is in tight supply, with on-site garages at capacity, and the airport’s economy lot closed. You’re encouraged to use offsite parking, public transportation or get a ride. If you will be picking someone up at the airport, you are urged to use the cell phone waiting lot. More than 848,000 people are expected to pass through the airport from Friday through the end of November.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#U S Travel#Covid#Rowen University#Port Authority
KUTV

Coming to town? Labor shortages could affect Santa appearances

Santa Claus may not be coming to every town this year. It's all thanks to the sporadic labor market. Industries across the United States have been dealing with a labor shortage this year - and that includes positions for the Jolly Old Elf himself. The tight market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of Christmas.
POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Booster Jabs Could Arrive By Thanksgiving For Everyone

The covid booster shots have been making headlines a lot lately. Now, it’s been revealed by CNBC that the covid vaccine booster shots could be on the horizon for all U.S. adults. More than that, according to new research, the move might be just in time. During the course of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC7 Chicago

Labor shortage hits Santa supply as workers weigh COVID-19 risks

CHICAGO -- Talk about holiday hum-bug: It looks like Santa Claus might not be coming to every small town and city this year. A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays, CNN reported. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

4 Ways the Labor Shortage Could Wreck Your Holiday Plans

A record 4.4 million people voluntarily left their jobs in September, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the nationwide labor shortage continues to pick up steam, retail workers, hospitality and service workers and truck drivers are in especially short supply. There is even a Santa Claus shortage, despite the fact that hiring Santas for appearances now costs upwards of $300 an hour.
ECONOMY
CBS DFW

TSA Emphasizes Preparedness For Thanksgiving Travel

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised travelers to expect heavy traffic this holiday season in advance of Thanksgiving. The TSA announced in a November 17 press release that travelers should arrive early and prepare ahead of time, giving themselves plenty of time to park their cars, check their bags, and get their boarding passes before security screening. DFW Airport also expects heavy traffic, and has currently suspended pre-booked parking for Thanksgiving week. “I recommend that travelers pay attention to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “They may be directing you to...
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Ready For Pre-Pandemic Travel Levels, Stressing Patience And Preparedness For Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Air travel is expected to ascend to near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season with a nearly 80- percent increase over last year. The TSA promises agents will be more than prepared to handle the increase in passengers. But agents also want travelers themselves to be ready. To keep things moving at security checkpoints, travelers heading to their Thanksgiving potlucks are being served a reminder from the agency. This year the TSA is stressing that people should not bring items like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves onto the plane. People who keep doing this are adding up to three minutes in the checkpoint line while security agents conduct a bag search. Those items should be packed in the checked luggage, not the carry-on. But foods like pies, cakes, and other baked goods are okay to bring on board because they’re solids. If you can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour it, don’t pack it, the TSA stressed. And if you have any questions about what you can and can not bring onboard, just check the MyTSA App before you head to the airport.
TRAVEL
CBS New York

Get Ready For The Crush: TSA Says Pre-Pandemic Travel Volume Likely To Return For Thanksgiving Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving approaching, airports around the country are gearing up for an influx of travelers. But concerns have been raised about Transportation Security Administration staffing and the looming federal vaccine mandate, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday. Traffic at airports like LaGuardia is expected to look a whole lot different come Friday, when holiday travel begins. By Thanksgiving, airport officials expect to see a notable increase in travelers, and they are making sure everyone is prepared. “If it’s a solid it can go in your carry-on. If it’s a liquid, a gel, something spreadable, then it should go in your checked...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
170K+
Followers
82K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy