FSU football: State of Florida ripe for Noles to take back over

No NFL team has a perfect track record in the draft but ideally, you want their hits to outweigh the misses. In fact, one can rookie class can quickly help a club go from an afterthought to a contender. Similarly, botching multiple picks has the potential to set your organization a few years. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to fire general manager David Caldwell last year because he failed to consistently acquire and keep talent during his eight-year tenure.While it’s too early to tell how the Jags’ 2021 rookie class is going to play out, their 2020 draft picks haven’t borne much fruit. Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. still have time to become difference-makers but are still a work in progress. On the other hand, the front office decided they have seen enough of cornerback C.J. Henderson, which they took ninth overall last year, and traded him to the Carolina Panthers after Week 3 of the current season.

