ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Have you ever seen the ocean light up in neon colors? Well, expect to see it happen in North Carolina.

By Ford Sanders
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142CzO_0cx0j7W800

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever taken a look at the ocean at night, some of you may see it light up in different colors like neon green or blue. Well, this is by no mistake.

It’s called bioluminescence and it is simply a chemical reaction happening amongst organisms that causes them to give off light. Colors like neon greens and blues can be seen near the shore especially after storms happen which cause more algal blooms and iron in the water which makes way for the light show.

This natural phenomenon doesn’t just happen in rare places across the world, it occurs in all oceans, including those in the Outer Banks!

Doctor Daniel Rittschof is a professor at the Duke University Marine Laboratory and he says it comes down to the process of repairing molecules in animals that use photosynthesis.

“Animals that can use photosynthesis to make their own food, have to have a way of catching light,” said Dr. Rittschof. “One of the things that happens when you catch light is you can use it to make food but also because you’ve raised the energy state of the molecules, they can break.”

When organisms work to repair those breaks, if there are disruptions like waves crashing, for example, it causes that light to be emitted.

As mentioned, the light can especially be seen after storms because that is when the iron is increased in the water making way for more organisms that can emit light.

“If there is a huge algal bloom like after a rain when there’s lots more iron in the water and things like that or you have a big algal bloom, it can be spectacular,” said Dr. Rittschof.

The light is also not just transmitted from microorganisms, it can be from animals too that are larger in size. For example, Parchment Tube Worms that can be found in the Outer Banks also bioluminesce when they are touched or disrupted.

It is not widely known if bioluminescence has a purpose but Dr. Rittschof says it could be a way of the animals warning off predators or making themselves known.

If you would like to see this natural phenomenon, the good news is that it can happen in any ocean and at any time. It all depends on how visible it is to the human eye so usually after storms have gone through is when the lights can be more widely seen at the shore.

Dr. Rittschof also explains that shores tend to see variations of neon blues and greens. However, he explains if you were to be in the deeper parts of the sea, there are a variety of colors to the point where sometimes you can’t even see what would be considered natural light.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 7

Pastor Vera Campbell
4d ago

Read your Bibles people. It's GOD. And for a better understanding. To those that don't understand the KJV. Let me use the message Bible. Word say in Hebrews 2:4 And GOD confirmed the message by given signs and wonders and various miracles and gifts of the Holy Spirit whenever he chose... NLT..

Reply(1)
2
Related
WNCT

Escaped wolf-dog hybrid found dead in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A presumed wolf-dog hybrid that escaped its enclosure over the summer in North Carolina has been found dead, officials said. She was found Monday off state Route 86 near Hillsborough and was believed to be “the last of the free-roaming wolfdogs in our area,” Orange County Animal Services spokeswoman Tenille Fox […]
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Neon#Weather#Natural Light
One Writer

Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.
country1037fm.com

Watch:Large Buck Goes For A Swim Off Sunset Beach North Carolina

Well, this is something you do not see everyday. I have told you guys that my sister and brother in law have recently moved to Sunset Beach, North Carolina after living their entire lives in Nashville. And they send me cool things about the area from to time. This one I have watched more than once.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Rob Adams

5 Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in North Carolina

If you are looking to spend a nice long weekend in North Carolina, we have put together a list of 5 amazing places to choose from. Here are our top picks:. Looking for small-town charm and plenty of adventure? Brevard offers the best of both worlds. Located about 35 miles southwest of Asheville, Brevard sits in Transylvania County, known as the "Land of Waterfalls." Grab a map and explore the region's more than 250 waterfalls with your sweetheart by your side. Venture to Pisgah National Forest to snap a selfie in front of Looking Glass Falls, one of North Carolina's most photographed waterfalls. For more impressive photo-ops, seek out Whitewater Falls – called the "King of Waterfalls" – as it's the highest waterfall in the eastern United States. For help capturing the best photos of the falls and the surrounding mountains, sign up for a guided photo tour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Only In North Carolina

Walk Through A Million Holiday Lights At WinterLights At The North Carolina Arboretum

In light of last year’s holiday lights sidesteps throughout the state, we’re happy to announce that Ashevile’s brightest holiday tradition, WinterLights, is once again a walk-through, fully immersive experience for 2021. (You may remember last year’s lights were seen only from the safety of inside your vehicle.) We couldn’t be happier to spread the news! […] The post Walk Through A Million Holiday Lights At WinterLights At The North Carolina Arboretum appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In North Carolina

The Unassuming Town In North Carolina That Has The Best Mexican Food Ever

Ever been to Sparta, North Carolina? This unassuming little town (population, about 1,700) garnered some regional attention in the heat of the August summer in 2020. The most significant earthquake to hit North Carolina in 104 years struck Sparta at 8:07 a.m. on August 9th. With a magnitude of 5.1, it was felt in much […] The post The Unassuming Town In North Carolina That Has The Best Mexican Food Ever appeared first on Only In Your State.
SPARTA, NC
Only In North Carolina

Stay At An Oceanside Retro Motor Court That Screams Vintage Fun Right Here In North Carolina At Cavalier By The Sea

In the last 70 years, oceanside accommodations in North Carolina have changed drastically. Or have they?? If you’d like to skip the condos, the big box hotels, and the huge resorts in favor of a vintage stay with stellar rooms, two nice pools, and only a few steps from the ocean, then head to Kill Devil Hills for a vacation at Cavalier by the Sea.
LIFESTYLE
Q97.9

Have You Ever Seen a Maine Tick Lay Eggs? It’s Terrifyingly Gross

Close your eyes and tell me, what comes to your mind when I say the word, "tick!?" Well, I guess you can’t close your eyes because you’re reading this, however, normally when someone hears that word, especially my mother, you look all over your body screaming, "Where," and start brushing yourself with your hands to get it off.
Only In North Carolina

Last Penny Farm Alpacas In North Carolina Makes For A Fun Family Day Trip

Have a passion or even a curiosity for alpacas? Last Penny Farm located a mere 10 miles north of Asheville in Weaverville, North Carolina, has cornered the market on alpaca cuteness and charm. A day trip here is guaranteed to please the littles in the family and to also make a mark on you as […] The post Last Penny Farm Alpacas In North Carolina Makes For A Fun Family Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy