The mobile telephone has significantly changed our way of life. Today, telephone calls can be received no matter where you are. You can receive and send emails from your mobile telephone and no longer have to rely on your desk top computer. Payments of bills and banking transactions can also be made. Appointments and important dates can be stored on your mobile telephone. Dictionaries and other research materials have become unnecessary as you can search any subject on your mobile telephone. There is no need to lug around a camera for pictures or a map for directions. For those men that professed to have had “game” in the past, the mobile telephone has had a major impact on a critical aspect of interaction with young ladies in the past. Just think, the mobile telephone has rendered the “black book” a relic from back in the day.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO