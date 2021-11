BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank does not turn anyone away, no matter their financial situation may be. “I think we did 98 days of the Farm to Trunk, which is usually in a two or three day period every other week or so, and we saw almost 40,000 people,” Sheryle Shandy, the CEO of Billings Food Bank, said.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO