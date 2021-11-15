ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Halo Infinite' Early Release: People Are Convinced The Xbox Game Will Drop in November

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Thanks to data miners, numerous leaks and a Pringles promotion, fans are convinced that the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer mode could be launching...

The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into the month of November now, and we all know what that means – it’s time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — November 8th to 14th

Another 20 games are making their way to the Xbox platform next week, including big releases such as Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Football Manager 2022. Kicking things off on November 9th, we have Football Manager 2022 and...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Xbox and Samsung Announce the Samsung Grappleshop in Partnership with Halo Infinite

Today, we’re excited to share that Xbox and Samsung are teaming up to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Halo Infinite with the new Samsung Grappleshop experience, featuring the Samsung Neo QLED TV. The Samsung Neo QLED TV is a phenomenal companion to Xbox Series X, engineered to fully realize next-gen gaming, with 4k 120hz and Auto Low Latency Mode, to deliver a stunning experience. The one-of-a-kind livestream experience kicks off on November 17 on SamsungUS’ Twitch channel and centers around Halo Infinite’s most anticipated new piece of UNSC equipment — the Grappleshot.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Rumor: Halo Infinite’s multiplayer might shadow-drop on November 15

Halo Infinite is currently set to release on December 8, but multiple leakers, content creators, and insiders have alleged that the game’s multiplayer could launch on November 15 — this coming Monday — as part of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary event. The rumor mill started churning with a tweet by HaloDotAPI on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's December Launch Is The "First Release"

It appears Halo Infinite is well and truly leaning into the live service category, with Microsoft boss Joseph Staten recently explaining that the December 8 launch is just for the "first release" of Infinite. Speaking to Game Informer, Staten said one of the reasons he was brought on mid-development to work on Halo Infinite was to help plan for and define the future of Halo as a live-service property as opposed a single game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Edition stock can be purchased again from GAME

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This afternoon, GAME has again opened pre-orders for the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X limited edition console. PS5 and Xbox Series X stock tracker account @UKPS5Notify warned their followers about the...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Halo Infinite’s store page could point to surprise early multiplayer release

Microsoft could be planning a surprise early release for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode. That’s according to date references found in the source code for the game’s official store page. Twitter user Adam Fairclough discovered on Friday that the page contained multiple uses of the date November 15, 2021 and the time 18:00.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer May Drop Early for Series’ 20th Anniversary Hint Leakers

Just can’t wait to jump into the full Halo Infinite multiplayer suite when the game launches in December? Well, about that… rumors are now flying hot and heavy that Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer component may shadow launch next week. It’s not just one Halo insider saying this, multiple leakers who have been proven to have the goods in the past, including HaloDotAPI, NateTheHate, and some others, are saying multiplayer will be dropping this coming Monday (November 15).
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years with 'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer

At the Xbox 20th Anniversary event Monday, Microsoft launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta three weeks ahead of the full game’s release date and made it available to all players. The beta kicks off Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer and includes multiple maps, game modes, and a Battle Pass....
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Halo Infinite: Insiders back potential early multiplayer release today

Industry insiders have backed a potential early launch for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode today. This weekend, date references were found in the source code for Halo Infinite’s official store page, with multiple uses of the date November 15, 2021 and the time 18:00. These dates were used with the reference ‘PreOrderReleaseDate’.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer goes live in advance of full game’s release

The free-to-play multiplayer beta for “Halo Infinite” is now available on Xbox and PC, Microsoft announced during a live stream celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console. The surprise launch comes well in advance of the full game’s Dec. 8 release date. In a longer version of the announcement,...
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

People Think The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Is Coming Monday

Over the past 24 hours, several Twitter accounts have begun suggesting that Halo Infinite might see its Multiplayer component, which will be free-to-play, might be launching as soon as this coming Monday, on November 15. That particular day holds a special significance, marking the 20th anniversary of both the original Halo: Combat Evolved as well as the original Xbox home console.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox boss Phil Spencer laments Halo Infinite delay

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has discussed the high-profile delay of Halo Infinite. 343's upcoming first-person shooter was announced as coming out alongside the Xbox Series X and S last Christmas. But a disastrous showing in July last year was followed in August by the announcement Halo Infinite would be delayed...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X & Elite Controller Restock: Best Buy, Target, Microsoft, Amazon & More – November 15-21

This week is your best chance to nab the Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X from November 15-21. The day is finally here and the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is in the wild at last. The extremely Limited Edition console has been incredibly hard to come by in recent weeks, and many see this as their final chance at the next-gen device.
VIDEO GAMES
