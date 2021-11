Avoiding impulse purchases can be a challenge because they're made without advanced planning. The 24-hour rule can reduce random splurges and help you avoid going over budget. Impulse purchases used to be a big problem for me. I'd see something online or in a store that caught my attention and I'd end up buying it. This made it more difficult to save as much money as I wanted, and had me constantly adjusting my budget to avoid going into credit card debt.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 HOUR AGO