Well known TV show coming to Louisiana next year and you could be a part of ‘HISTORY’

By Michael Scheidt
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAYH1_0cx0fiko00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – American Pickers on The HISTORY Channel is stopping in a few states next year in search of more ‘great picks.’

The show plans to make stops in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana in February 2022.

American Pickers is heading into their 23rd season and this one will be different because one show regular is not coming back.

Frank Fritz is not returning, according to a report from EW .

Cineflix Productions describes this popular show this way: “On American Pickers, Mike Wolfe and crew hit the backwoods and dirt roads from coast to coast on a mission to recycle America. The team rescues forgotten relics and restores them to their former glory—transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure.”

If you know someone who is interested in showing of their hidden gems, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call ‪(646) 493-2184‬.

The show is only going to search private collections and not stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

