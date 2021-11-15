ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

60-year-old male pedestrian injured after getting hit by an SUV in Sherman Heights (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

A 60-year-old male pedestrian received serious injuries after getting struck by an SUV in the Sherman Heights neighborhood.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Market Street.

November 15, 2021

