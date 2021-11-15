60-year-old male pedestrian injured after getting hit by an SUV in Sherman Heights (San Diego, CA)
A 60-year-old male pedestrian received serious injuries after getting struck by an SUV in the Sherman Heights neighborhood.
As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Market Street.
November 15, 2021
