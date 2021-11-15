ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sublime Afro-Brazilian Orchestra

By Angel Romero
worldmusiccentral.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrquestra Afrosinfônica – Orin, a língua dos anjos (Máquina de Louco, 2020) Orin, a língua dos anjos is the second álbum from a remarkable Brazilian ensemble called Orquestra Afrosinfônica. Notably, the album came out nearly a year ago, coinciding with November 20th, 2020, which is Black Awareness Day in...

worldmusiccentral.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Invisible orchestra names music director

In the epic years of French music, the Orchestre Colonne was at the heart of new music in Paris. Founded in 1873, it gave more premieres over the next half-century than amost any other ensemble one could name. Edouard Colonne was succeeded by Gabriel Pierné, Paul Paray and Charles Munch,...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Unique Korean and French Flute Encounter

Joce Mienniel and Aram Lee have teamed up on a fascinating project called Wood & Steel (Buda Musique, 2021). The two artists are highly skilled flute players representing diverse musical traditions and musical instruments separated by three thousand years. Aram Lee plays a bamboo flute called daegeum. This traditional flute...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

JazzLab Orchestra

The Jazzlab Orchestra, based in Montreal, defines itself as a specific group, a true institution in the world of Canadian jazz since 2004. The group explores musical writing in many styles, each time supported by stunning composers and musicians. Always keen on originality, always attached to gravitating a core of astonishing artists, it elaborates with inspiration and audacity each project since its creation. Practically the only group of its kind in Canada, he has released 7 albums and given more of 300 concerts since his creation, performing on the best stages of major jazz festivals and several prestigious venues in North America and Europe, including: The Jazz at the Lincoln Center (NY), the New Morning, the Café de la Danse (Paris), the Casa del Jazz (Rome), the Grande Teatro (Sicily), the Jazz Station (Brussels) and the Budapest Music Center (Budapest), etc.
MUSIC
phillyfunguide.com

Monophonics with Ghost Funk Orchestra

Often known as a group that is keen to create a heavier version of classic soul, Monophonics are back with their trademark sound while introducing a healthy dose of new and warm textures that will saturate speakers. It’s easy to hear their years of record digging and being under the influence of rare sides by Brothers of Soul, Rotary Connection or Dee Edwards.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Sublime#Afro Brazilian#African#Baianasystem
worldmusiccentral.org

Kora and Cello Concert with Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Ségal at London Roundhouse

Acclaimed kora player Ballaké Sissoko and cello virtuoso Vincent Ségal are set to perform on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the London Roundhouse in the UK. The duo has toured for several years and has created its own hybrid tradition that combines ancient West African griot songs and Baroque music with a modern sensibility. Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Ségal were awarded the influential French award Victoire de la Musique for their album Chamber Music.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Orchestra renews its pilot

Swedish Radio has renewed the British conductor Daniel Harding as music director of its symphony orchestra until 2025. Harding, who now doubles as a part-time Air France pilot, has been in the post for 15 years. He tells the orchestra:. Since the very beginning of my conducting career, I have...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Avataar Advocates Kindness to Children

Avataar – Worldview (InSound Records, 2021) Canadian world jazz band Avataar cleverly combines melodic contemporary jazz, funk and the world music sounds of India and Brazil on its new album Worldview. The saxophone-fueled band from Toronto is led by saxophonist, flute player and composer Sundar Viswanathan. The colorful tunes and...
MUSIC
easternshorepost.com

Orchestra Entertains

If there were any doubts about the potential of the Eastern Shore Orchestra to emerge as an important cultural force on the Shore, those doubts certainly were dispelled by the most recent performance of the Eastern Shore Orchestra this past weekend. Raw, unformed talent has been nurtured and developed by...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
worldmusiccentral.org

Miradas Flamenkas to Showcase Eclectic and Electric Flamenco in Madrid

The second edition of Miradas Flamenkas will take place between November 19 and December 11, 2021 in Madrid. The festival displays eclectic and electric Flamenco and promotes the Vallecas neighborhood as one of the musical centers of Madrid. Organized by the Madrid regional government, the festival will take place at the Pilar Miró Cultural Center.
THEATER & DANCE
JamBase

Dark Star Orchestra

Tap the to get new show alerts. 149 Westchester Ave, Port Chester, NY 10573, United States.
ENTERTAINMENT
WSB Radio

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Tune in to 95.5 WSB and The Von Haessler Doctrine for your chance to win two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve and Other Stories on December 12 at 3:00pm or 7:30pm at Gas South Arena. Tickets on sale now at AXS.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/15/2021...
ATLANTA, GA
allclassical.org

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra their fall concert: All Russian!. As the longest continually-operating orchestra in the state, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra is a major force in the music scene of the Willamette Valley. From its inception in 1906 as a collegiate orchestra composed of nine male members, the symphony has grown into a highly regarded, 110-member ensemble performing five major concerts each season. Conductor Marlan Carlson, Oregon State University Endowed Chair for University Orchestras integrates student, faculty, and professional musicians from Portland, Eugene, and Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
sfcv.org

The Count Basie Orchestra Swings On

There are ghost big bands that continue to crisscross the country, trading on nostalgia long after their namesake leader has left the stage. And then there’s Count Basie Orchestra, an ensemble that continues to expand its epic, era-defining legacy. Unlike Duke Ellington, a nonpareil composer whose orchestra was his instrument,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
headfonia.com

Kiwi Ears Orchestra Review

Today we are taking a look at the $499 USD Kiwi Ears Orchestra In-Ear Monitors. Disclaimer: Linsoul sent us the Orchestra IEMs for this review, free of charge. I only covered customs taxes and fees. All thoughts and experiences with the product are naturally my own. You can find more about them here. Let’s get to it.
ELECTRONICS
capenews.net

Chamber Orchestra Will Perform On Sunday

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, the Cape’s professional collaborative orchestra, will present the concert “Sustaining Sounds” on Sunday, November 21, at 3 PM at Yarmouth New Church Preservation, 266 Main Street, Route 6A, in Yarmouth Port. The orchestra is conducted by founding music director Matthew Scinto. The performance will offer a...
YARMOUTH, MA
worldmusiccentral.org

Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion to Perform in the UK

Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion will be touring the United Kingdom in November 2021. The lineup includes Zakir Hussain on tabla; Marcus Gilmore on drums; Abbos Kosimov on doyra and Uzbek percussion; and Sabir Khan on sarangi. Zakir Hussain is a renowned Indian tabla player. He has performed with...
WORLD
WFAA

Christina Aguilera Brings the Girl Power to Latin GRAMMYs Stage With Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole

Christina Aguilera brought the girl power to the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs. The pop star performed her new Spanish-language single, "Pa Mis Muchachas," with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole at Thursday's awards show. X-Tina kicked off the electrifying performance by showing off her impressive vocal cords with a slow and emotional rendition of her song "Somos Nada."
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Sublime Headlines Day Long Reggae Festival in Ventura

As the summer season began to wane in southern California, veteran Reggae punk rockers Sublime brought a day-long music festival to Ventura Fairgrounds, courtesy of CBF productions. The same company that kept live music alive during the pandemic by producing two seasons of the Concerts In Your Car series have now transitioned back to their original mission of creating music and food festivals. Following in the footsteps of the highly successful two-day sold-out Tequila festival a month earlier, The September Reggae festival attracted nearly 10,000 people to the day-long celebration.
VENTURA, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy