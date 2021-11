Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer Adele says that while she is happy in her relationship with agent Rich Paul, she still trusts her ex-husband "with my life." "I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you," the English star, 33, told Oprah Winfrey on Sunday's CBS concert and interview special "Adele One Night Only," speaking of Simon Konecki, founder of the U.K. charity drop4drop. "He came at such a moment [that] the stability that him and [their 9-year-old son] Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at that time in my life."

