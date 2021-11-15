“Diablo II Resurrected” brings genre classic to the modern age

Age of Empires is often considered one of the golden franchises in the RTS genre. Originally released all the way back in 1997, Age of Empires was a dominant force in the PC gaming space. The series has lost its prominence for many years, and many fans, myself included, found the last mainline installment Age of Empires III a disappointing entry. Keeping in mind that Age of Empires III was released back in 2005, it has been a long time since Age of Empires ruled the realm. For the past few years, Xbox, in partnership with Sega’s Relic Entertainment, has slowly been remastering the classic Age of Empires games. This has all been a lead-up to bringing the franchise back to the modern era with Age of Empires IV.

