Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors

By Vandana Singh
 5 days ago
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced interim data from Phase 1 study of mRNA-2752 (Triplet) in patients with accessible solid tumors and lymphomas.
  • The data showed that the mRNA Triplet program given in combination with AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) was tolerated at all dose levels and elicited evidence of anti-tumor activity.
  • The recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab.
  • The data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting.
  • The study consists of dose escalation and dose confirmation parts, which will occur in Arm A and Arm B, followed by a dose expansion part, which will occur in Arm B, and a Dose Exploration in Arm C as neoadjuvant therapy for cutaneous melanoma.
  • Enrollment in the dose-expansion part of Arm B and Arm C is currently ongoing.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.42% at $230.22 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

