‘Samuel Bennett of Provincetown raised 40 bushels of corn this year. The Advocate does not say whether he planted the whole town.’ –New Bedford Standard. That corn mentioned by us last week turns out even better than we first anticipated. Instead of Mr. Bennett raising 40 bushels, he raised 70 bushels of corn and (for the benefit of the incredulous) on less than an acre and a half of land. Can these figures be outdone in Barnstable County, or in the vicinity of New Bedford? If farmers find that their lands don’t yield well, let them try some of Cook’s fertilizer from the Cape Cod Guano Works, in this place. Mr. Bennett used two barrels of it on this corn field. A fair sample of this corn can be seen in our window.

