Bitcoin price continues to age well and could soon tap $98,000 in the recent cycle before year-end, according to analyst PlanB. In a tweet by the pundit on Saturday, he urged his over 1.4 Million followers to uphold the vision and trust the process, opining that Bitcoin’s surge to $98,000 should not come as a surprise. This is coming as a poll conducted by the pundit on Friday confirmed that most people believed that the asset could hit $100,000 before December 31.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO