ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Feds issue 47 penalties to Minnesota hospitals for high patient readmission, injury rates

By Rilyn Eischens
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cudti_0cx0bgqW00

The federal government issued 47 penalties to Minnesota hospitals for high patient readmission or hospital-related infection rates — a lower proportion than the national average, according to an analysis of federal records by Kaiser Health News .

The federal government reduces hospitals’ Medicare payments through programs aimed at increasing patient safety, enacted as part of the Affordable Care Act. In Minnesota this year, about 75% of eligible hospitals were penalized for readmissions this year, and 22% for hospital-related conditions last year — lower than the national rates of 82% for readmissions and 25% for hospital-related conditions, which have remained steady in recent years.

“Advancing the health of all Minnesotans is at the heart of what our hospitals and health systems are committed to,” Minnesota Hospital Association spokesperson Lou Ann Olson said in a statement to the Reformer . “Despite the stress our health care heroes have been under during the last 19 month — responding to a historic pandemic on top of a workforce crisis — they continue to provide exceptional care, in measurable and immeasurable ways.”

Hospital readmissions

Under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, Medicare payments to hospitals are cut by as much as 3% for higher-than-expected unplanned readmissions within 30 days of patients treated for six conditions: heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip or knee replacement and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

The calculation is based on individual hospitals’ performance compared to others with similar caseloads. Certain hospitals are exempt from the program, including psychiatric, children’s, Veterans Affairs and critical access hospitals. Ninety of Minnesota’s 138 hospitals are exempt.

In Minnesota, Regina Hospital had the highest payment reduction for readmissions this year at 0.7%, followed by Winona Health Services with a 0.48% reduction and Cambridge Medical Center with a 0.45% reduction.

Allina Health, which operates Regina Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, said in a statement to the Reformer that safety is a top priority. Regina Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center leaders are engaged in efforts to ensure patients have safe transitions out of the hospital, according to the statement.

“This includes improving communication and care coordination to better engage patients and caregivers in discharge plans, such as proper discharge follow up care, connections to appropriate community resources, and comprehensive discharge education,” the statement said.

More than 30 of the nation’s 3,046 nonexempt hospitals received the maximum penalty of 3% this year, including seven in Texas and six in Kentucky.

The penalties have succeeded in reducing readmission rates without increasing patient mortality, according to an analysis by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission . In 2008, nearly a quarter of all heart-failure patients, for instance, were readmitted to the hospital, compared to fewer than 21% in 2017.

The average penalty per hospital in 2018 was $217,000, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. That year, the commission expected penalties to total about $556 million — 0.3% of hospitals’ overall Medicare payments.

Hospital-related injuries and illnesses

The federal government reduces Medicare payments by 1% for hospitals that rank in the worst-performing 25% in measures of hospital-related injuries and infections.

To assess hospital performance, the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program analyzes the frequency of five types of infections, including antibiotic-resistant infections, and 10 types of in-hospital injuries, like hip fractures, blood clots and bedsores. As with the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program, certain hospitals — including psychiatric and children’s hospitals — are exempt.

In Minnesota, 11 of the state’s 48 nonexempt hospitals were penalized in fiscal year 2021. That includes several hospitals penalized in at least four of the past seven years: University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview, Carris Health in Willmar, Hennepin County Medical Center and Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton.

States hardest hit by penalties in 2021 include Alaska (six of eight hospitals penalized), Nevada (14 of 23) and Rhode Island (six of 10).

Just three Minnesota hospitals  — Mayo in Rochester, Northfield Hospital and Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth — have not been penalized for hospital-related injuries and infections in the past seven years.

Hospitals that treat high proportions of low-income patients and especially medically fragile patients, along with teaching hospitals, tend to be punished more for hospital-acquired conditions, NPR reported in 2018 .

Some hospitals say facilities that track illnesses and injuries the most carefully bear the brunt of the penalties, however, and the A merican Hospital Association has criticized the program as flawed and ineffective.

The post Feds issue 47 penalties to Minnesota hospitals for high patient readmission, injury rates appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Latest social studies standards draft urges ethnic studies focus

Minnesota is poised to join a handful of states requiring ethnic studies for all public school students. In its third and final draft, a committee tasked with revising the state’s social studies standards included an ethnic studies focus area along with new requirements for the teaching of gender and religion. That draft — coming after more […] The post Latest social studies standards draft urges ethnic studies focus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EDUCATION
Minnesota Reformer

Eating more plants could prevent the next pandemic | Opinion

Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Eat plants? Yes, eating more plants may be one of the most important actions we can take to protect ourselves from future pandemics. The source of Covid-19 remains uncertain, but evidence suggests that the virus transferred to humans from a non-human animal. The CDC states that Covid “possibly came from […] The post Eating more plants could prevent the next pandemic | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis faces $111 million in legal payments

The city of Minneapolis faces 2020 legal claims that could cost the city more than $111 million, most of them stemming back to a flurry of lawsuits dating to the weeks after George Floyd’s killing, when protests and riots rocked the metro, by everyone from Floyd’s family to protesters and journalists injured by police. The post Minneapolis faces $111 million in legal payments appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s tradition of one-stop voting must be protected | Opinion

Let’s talk about one-stop voting — the idea that anyone meeting the fundamental eligibility criteria for voting can do so with only a single interaction with the government. Minnesota’s tradition of one-stop voting predates the state’s founding: The 1851 territorial legislature provided that all who swore to their eligibility and were not proven ineligible could […] The post Minnesota’s tradition of one-stop voting must be protected | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Willmar, MN
State
Rhode Island State
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s first solar-storage project nears completion in Grand Rapids

This story first appeared in Energy News Network. After six years of debate, northern Minnesota’s first solar energy and battery storage project may soon reach completion in Grand Rapids. The $6 million project by Grand Rapids Public Utilities combines a 2-megawatt solar array with a 1-megawatt, 2.5-hour lithium-ion energy storage battery in a project built […] The post Minnesota’s first solar-storage project nears completion in Grand Rapids appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

State lawmaker in dispute over up north lakefront property

State Rep. Erik Mortensen, R-Shakopee, and his wife, Kari Mortensen, violated a cease-and-desist order to halt construction on a boat storage shed because it was too close to the shoreline of property they own on Poplar Lake in northern Minnesota.  Mortensen, the Republican lawmaker who has courted controversy since he was first elected to the […] The post State lawmaker in dispute over up north lakefront property appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Immigrants make last-ditch plea for deportation protections, work permits in Build Back Better

WASHINGTON — Undocumented workers and immigration advocates are pushing for Democrats to keep work permits and protections from deportations in the final version of the $1.85 trillion social spending and climate package that the U.S. House is set to vote on as soon as Thursday night. Those immigration provisions face elimination when the bill moves […] The post Immigrants make last-ditch plea for deportation protections, work permits in Build Back Better appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IMMIGRATION
Minnesota Reformer

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for billions in assistance […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Readmission#Feds#Medicare Payments#Kaiser Health News#Minnesotans#Veterans Affairs#Regina Hospital#Winona Health Services
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Lawmaker vows to close loophole allowing private GOP club for lobbyists

A state senator said she plans to introduce legislation banning a private members-only club for lawmakers and lobbyists.  The Reformer last week reported that the Senate Victory Fund, the Senate GOP campaign arm, earlier this year requested an advisory opinion on a proposal to lease and open a private meeting space for lawmakers and dues-paying […] The post Lawmaker vows to close loophole allowing private GOP club for lobbyists appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill during a ceremony at the White House packed with some 800 supporters, heralding what he said was a “truly consequential” spending bill that will improve Americans’ day-to-day lives. But Democrats also emphasized that there is more to come—a $1.85 trillion […] The post Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUS
Minnesota Reformer

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Minnesota Reformer

Counterpoint: Prove It First law is not enough to protect the Boundary Waters | Opinion

A recent commentary in the Reformer (“Biden’s move to protect the Boundary Waters is great, but we need stronger laws“) proposes an approach that is inadequate to attain permanent protection for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Voyageurs National Park. The “Prove It First” legislation espoused therein will not ensure that these magnificent wild […] The post Counterpoint: Prove It First law is not enough to protect the Boundary Waters | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Reps in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference

A delegation of Congressional Democrats including Florida Rep. Kathy Castor told conferees Wednesday at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the United States is not just talking, it is acting to reduce pollution, gird against vulnerabilities such as extreme storms, heat and flooding and demonstrate how major polluters can change. “America is back […] The post U.S. Reps in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENVIRONMENT
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Senate GOP gets OK to create private club for legislators, lobbyists during session

Senate Republicans last month received approval from the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board to create a private meeting space for legislators and lobbyists and other dues-paying members, raising concerns about transparency and undue influence and access.  A spokeswoman confirmed that the Senate Victory Fund, the Senate GOP’s campaign committee, sought the Finance Board opinion on its […] The post Senate GOP gets OK to create private club for legislators, lobbyists during session appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Does Minneapolis need another police advisory board?

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to unveil new boards made up of community leaders and experts to provide recommendations on policing and public safety, but some question the need when several have already been set up, only to fade away or be ignored.  The post Does Minneapolis need another police advisory board? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surging catalytic converter thefts spur state crackdowns

If you start your car one morning and hear a loud roar when you hit the gas pedal, you might have been robbed. That disturbing sound could signal that a thief has cut out the catalytic converter, a device mounted near the tailpipe that changes environmentally hazardous engine exhaust into less harmful gases. The number […] The post Surging catalytic converter thefts spur state crackdowns appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GAS PRICE
Minnesota Reformer

The value of junk in these new times

I got my first BB gun when I was about 9 or 10. Aptly, I looked almost exactly like Ralphie from the BB gun-centric storyline of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.” So now you have the picture. Unlike Ralphie, I grew up in the 1980s on a family-owned salvage yard along the Mesabi Iron […] The post The value of junk in these new times appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OHIO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

754
Followers
478
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy