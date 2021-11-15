LCS weekly COVID update

Southlake Mayor Calls Department Of Education’s Probe Into Discrimination At Carroll ISD A ‘Costly Distraction’ SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carroll ISD is facing three allegations of racial and gender discrimination, officials announced on November 17. According to the district’s statement, they received notice that three students filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights (OCR) last week. A Carroll ISD spokesperson said that the district is “fully cooperating with this process and diligently pulling all documents requested.” The district did not provide any more specific details citing privacy laws, stating that “these OCR [complaints] are student situations; therefore, due to the Federal Act to Education Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to provide or share any more specifics at this time.” These allegations come after the district faced harsh scrutiny last month after a secret recording revealed an administrator saying that books on the Holocaust need an “opposing” view. The controversy sparked fierce debate among parents and teachers who attended a Carroll ISD school board meeting the following week.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO