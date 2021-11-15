LCS weekly COVID update

The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Bacon County Development Authority for “outstanding achievement in the location of business in Georgia” at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bacon County was recognized because of the La Regina Atlantica project, which announced on October 9, 2020. Chris Womack, Chairman, President & CEO of Georgia Power, presented the award to Kevin Ellis, Executive Director of the Authority, with Bacon County Commission Chairman Richard Foskey and Larry Taylor, Mayor of Alma; Emidio Rinaldi, Felice Romano and Vincenza Ianniello with La Regina; and Kirk Jensen with Sovos Brands; in attendance. Over 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony in-person at the Georgia Tech Hotel at Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.
