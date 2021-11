Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins the Zeidler Group for the second consecutive month to collaborate on the intimate conversation series, “Frank Talks.”. NNS recently published a collection of essays called “A New Way Forward,” in which the local leaders reflected on lessons they drew from the pandemic and their vision for a better Milwaukee. This month’s virtual discussion, “Frank Talk: A New Way Forward (Part 2),” features Maysee Herr and Keith Stanley and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

