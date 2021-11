Riot Games has been on fire with their recent League of Legends (or Runeterraverse, if you will) news and announcements. Not only have their games been receiving heaps of updates, but the team recently debuted the first three episodes of their new in-universe show Arcane. Receiving much praise, the team is showing no sign of stopping, and today is no different. Through Riot Games’ indie publishing label, Riot Forge, the team has announced Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm runner set to release one week from today on November 16. You can check out the first trailer below.

