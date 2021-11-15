Johnson & Johnson Plans to Split Into Two Companies
By Lee Daily
5 days ago
On Friday, Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson made the announcement of its plans to divide its business of consumer products from its pharmaceutical and medical device operations, which will consequently create two publicly traded companies. The announcement sent shares higher in premarket trading. Household Products Unit to Be Separated...
Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will divide itself into two publicly traded companies. One will inherit J&J's extensive portfolio of well-known consumer products, while the other will continue to develop, produce, and distribute pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and medical technology. Johnson & Johnson indicates that the transaction will take place sometime over the next 18 to 24 months and that the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and medical technology company will retain the Johnson & Johnson name.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—CVS Health on Thursday announced that the retail pharmacy chain will close around 300 stores over the next three years. The company says it has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns, and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. “Our retail stores …
Rivian Automotive Inc. has reached another milestone in its uprise as new stock, it is now the largest U.S. corporation by market value without any revenue. The electric-truck manufacturer, which is sponsored by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., has dethroned Lucid Group Inc., an electric vehicle competitor with no sales.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
The US has $5.3-billion deal with Pfizer to produce almost 10 million of its COVID antiviral treatment courses. The pill is called Paxlovid. PfizerPlus: Boosting the world's supply of mRNA shots, an order for Pfizer's antiviral pill, and more.
Not too long ago, we addressed some shocking data about Pfizer’s secret deals with some countries’ governments. Experts continue to advise people from all over the world to take the vaccines in order to be safe and stop the pandemic. Now, Pfizer is under scrutiny by Washington Post and Citizen.org. Check out some pretty interesting data that has been reportedly leaked.
To kick off today’s Radio Northwest Network (11/17/2021), Lars covers a recent report detailing how the Big Pharma company Pfizer allegedly hid the actual number of deaths in their COVID vaccine’s clinical trial from the public. Lars also goes over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recent decision to suspend implementing and enforcing of the president’s vaccine mandate in private workplaces, in response to a federal court ruling that blocked enforcement.
Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you.
On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older.
CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations.
If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
A deal has been signed by the U.S. government to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral Covid-19 pill, as announced by the company on Thursday, the latest in a series of purchases since officials procure limited supplies of new coronavirus treatments. Essential Facts. The company claimed that nearly $5.3...
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) dropped 0.53% to $3,676.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $96.51 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
(WEHT) — Following Friday’s FDA authorization and CDC guidance related to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster, CVS Health confirms they’re offering the booster shot to those aged 18 and older. An official with CVS says nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer it to the public. The booster […]
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is struggling with surging costs for input materials like aluminum. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Nov. 5 , Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos, discuss highlights from the company's latest earnings report, along with some reasons why it's not too late to buy the stock.
