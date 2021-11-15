WVa student assessments provided by video in new pilot

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 3,815 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s up 794 from last week’s report on November 12. Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 3,257 cases among students and 558 among staff between November 11 and November 17. The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO