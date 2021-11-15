ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool hospital blast: Video of the moment taxi explodes

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo has emerged of the moment a taxi exploded outside Liverpool...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Jewish Press

Hero Taxi Driver Stymies Suicide Bombing Attack in Liverpool

A hero taxi driver nearly paid the ultimate price on Sunday – British Remembrance Day — as he prevented a suicide bomber from blowing up a women’s hospital in the British city of Liverpool. The driver, 45-year-old husband and father of two David Perry locked his passenger inside the taxi...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails ‘incredible bravery’ of taxi driver David Perry caught in Liverpool hospital bomb

Boris Johnson has hailed the "incredible bravery" of a taxi driver caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.The prime minister was speaking to reporters while on a visit to a medical centre in London on Monday, some 24 hours after one man died and a second was injured following the blast on Remembrance Sunday.Mr Johnson said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing but praised the taxi driver, who has been named locally as David Perry."It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of...
U.K.
The Guardian

Monday briefing: terror arrests after Liverpool explosion

Top story: Streets sealed off as MI5 assist police. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories to start the week. Three men have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws after a taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed the passenger. The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said. In the early hours, a street in the city’s Sefton Park area was cordoned off by armed police and some residents evacuated as part of “ongoing enquiries”. The explosion, which happened shortly before 11am when the Remembrance Sunday silence was due to begin, engulfed the taxi in a fireball. The driver, who managed to escape with minor injuries before the flames spread, is not one of the people arrested. The dead man has not been named.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kurv.com

UK Raises Terror Threat Level After Liverpool Taxi Blast

(AP) — The U.K. government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The decision follows an taxi explosion in Liverpool on Sunday that killed a man. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the terror threat level had been raised because there had been two attacks in a month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Heroic taxi driver locks suspected terrorist in car moments before blast at hospital

LONDON (TND) - A taxi driver is being recognized for his heroic actions just before a bomb exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, England on Sunday. A suspected terrorist is the only one who died after he blew up David Perry's taxi, according to the Associated Press. Police say that they are treating the explosion as a terrorist incident, but they also say that for now the motive remains unclear.
LONDON, TX
The Independent

Liverpool bomb taxi driver’s wife says he’s ‘extremely sore’ after ‘miracle’ escape

The wife of the taxi driver who was caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital yesterday has called her husband’s escape from serious injury an “utter miracle”.Rachel Perry said her husband David is “lucky to be alive” after the taxi he was driving, carrying one passenger, exploded as it pulled up outside the hospital.Mr Perry has since been discharged from hospital after being treated for his injuries. In the same social media post, Ms Perry thanked all of the staff, doctors and nurses who cared for her husband, whom she described as still being “extremely sore.”She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Prime Minister praises bravery of Liverpool blast taxi driver

The man, named locally as David Perry, acted with ‘incredible presence of mind’, according to Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has praised the taxi driver caught up in the Liverpool explosion for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”. Speaking at a medical centre in east London on Monday,...
U.K.
The Independent

Liverpool explosion: Bomb did not detonate properly and could have been ‘unintentionally’ set off

The bomb that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not detonate properly and may have been set off “completely unintentionally”, police have said.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast on Remembrance Sunday, which also set the taxi he was travelling in ablaze.Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West said the device had ball bearings attached that would have acted as deadly shrapnel if it worked as intended.“Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.“We still do not know how or why...
IMMIGRATION
seattlepi.com

UK police: Taxi bomb could have caused 'significant' harm

LONDON (AP) — The homemade bomb that killed a man in a taxi in Liverpool contained ball bearings and would have caused “significant injury or death” if it had exploded in different circumstances, British police said Friday. The suspected bomb-maker, Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when a blast ripped through...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port: CCTV identification a 'goosebumps moment'

The identification of a serial killer via CCTV footage was "a goosebumps moment", an inquest jury has been told. Det Insp Tony Kirk added that since then, he had thought about the Stephen Port case "every day" and would "continue to do so". Port murdered four young men in 2014...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Suspect seemed a genuine Christian, says church worker

A church worker who once housed the man suspected of the Liverpool bombing has described him as a "genuine Christian". Malcolm Hitchcott told the BBC he befriended the suspect Emad Al Swealmeen through a Christianity course run for asylum seekers - and later took him in when he was destitute.
WORLD
PUBLIC SAFETY

